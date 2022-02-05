Eletrobras (ELET3;ELET6) may have privatization compromised due to failure to evaluate the company

Despite the government’s efforts, the privatization of Eletrobras (ELET3;ELET6) could be compromised, due to a methodological flaw identified in the technical studies of asset pricing, which undervalued the grant in a “gigantic” way, according to a report in the newspaper. Economic value.

The grant amount is the amount that must be paid to the government by the new owners of the company. The expectation is that this value will be known between the end of this month and the beginning of March, when the minister of the Federal Audit Court (TCU) Vital do Rêgo delivers the process again to the plenary.

In the last session of last year, in the plenary of the TCU, Rêgo asked for the process to be seen, after minister Aroldo Cedrez presented a vote with a series of reservations regarding the progress of the privatization process, such as the grant value itself, of R$ 23, 2 billion.

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

According to the report, there was a flaw in the methodology related to the potential of Eletrobras’ hydroelectric plants, leading to underestimation. Possibly, the error in the methodology would increase the amount paid by the new controllers by billions of reais.

The Eletrobras privatization process has been ongoing since 2018 at the TCU, which began during the government of former president Michel Temer. Now, the expectation is that, whether due to obstacles in the TCU, or due to the electoral calendar, privatization runs the risk of not being released this year.

After closing down yesterday, with the shares ELET3 and ELET6 retreating 2.14% and 3.10%, respectively, today the shares operate in decline again. At around 11:06 am, ELET3 shares were down 0.50% and ELET6 shares were down 0.24%.

Purchase opportunity? XP Strategist Reveals 6 Cheap Stocks to Buy Today. Watch here.

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

related