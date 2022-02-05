Families registered with Auxílio Brasil can receive extra amounts

The Federal Government plans to give a kind of bonus to beneficiaries of Auxílio Brasil. The income for this bonus should come from privatization of state-owned companies, in addition to executive assets.

The bonus to families registered with Auxílio Brasil, which is yet to be proposed, must be paid according to amounts collected from privatizations and net dividends. However, the payment of this bonus will be outside the spending ceiling, a measure that delimits Union spending, as it will depend on the size of this fund.

The proposal will be forwarded to the National Congress as a Proposal for Amendment to the Constitution (PEC), allowing the payment of precatories owed by the Federal Government in installments. In the proposal, the government assesses that 20% of the proceeds from a privatization or sale of assets will be destined for the bonus to the beneficiaries of Auxílio Brasil, 20% to pay precatories in installments and 60% to liquidate public debt.

With the privatization of Eletrobras and Correios, part of the amount collected from the sale will be allocated to the bonus fund.

For the government, linking this bonus fund to Auxílio Brasil beneficiaries is a way to reduce the resistance of Congress and the Judiciary to privatizations. This is because the government believes that it will be very difficult to have votes against the sale of a state-owned company, if part of the value is used as a bonus for the most vulnerable. So, the The government sees this fund as an opportunity to accelerate privatizations, which were one of Jair Bolsonaro’s campaign.

The new social program, entitled by the Minister of Economy, Paulo Guedes, “Fund Brazil”, will be proposed later this week, but with no established values ​​yet. The expectation is that the average value of Auxílio Brasil should rise from R$ 192.00 to R$ 300.00 per month. The number of people benefiting from the program will increase from 14 million to 17 million.

However, the amount paid for the program will not be R$ 400.00 as previously raised by President Jair Bolsonaro. Currently, the expenditure is R$ 30 billion per year with Auxílio Brasil, however, for the next year it will be R$ 56 billion.

PEC of Precatórios can also increase the value of Aid Brasil

The project for the payment of the bonus to the beneficiaries of Auxílio Brasil will be included in the PEC dos Precatórios, which will allow the settlement of court sentences. Without this PEC, the government would need to pay at least R$90 billion in 2022 resulting from court rulings that are no longer subject to appeal. This represents an increase of 62% in relation to the amount that had been forecast for this year, R$ 54.7, which was already high due to inflation.

The payment of precatories could occupy all the funds needed for Auxílio Brasil, in addition to reducing the amount of non-mandatory expenses, such as investments. In view of this, the government must propose a PEC to carry out the installment in nine years of its judicial debts, in addition to a down payment of 15%.

