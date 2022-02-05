Federal Revenue explains how the installment of debts will be

Last Monday (31), there was the publication in the Official Gazette of a normative instruction that details how the installments of debts from the Federal Revenue will be. According to Instruction No. 2063, the installment of debts “of any nature” can be carried out in up to 60 monthly installments. Check the details below.

Among the novelties presented, is the removal of the limit of R$ 5 million for simplified installments. In addition, there is a chance to negotiate various types of tax debts in just one installment.

According to the IRS, “Until then, each tax negotiated generated a different installment. With this measure, the entire taxpayer’s debt can be controlled in a single installment, paid in the same document, making it much simpler to follow up”.

In addition, the instruction also clarifies the types of debts that can be paid in installments, as well as explains how the application will be formalized. In addition, the Federal Revenue explains about the issues related to the granting of requests; debt consolidation; provisions regarding the relationship between installment amounts, forms of payment, interest. There is also clarification on how withdrawal procedures occur; repayment and termination of installments.

According to the IRS:

“Debts declared in the Declaration of Federal Tax Debts and Credits (DCTF), DCTFWeb, Income Tax Declaration and ITR Declaration, or launched by tax assessment notices will all be negotiated directly in the e-CAC, in the option ‘Installment – Request and follow up ‘. For debts declared in the FGTS Payment Guide and Social Security Information (GFIP), the option remains ‘Simplified Social Security Installment’.

Lastly, “It is also worth remembering that the rules do not apply to Simples Nacional and MEI tax debts (declared in PGDAS-D or DASN-SIMEI), which follow the rules contained in Resolution CGSN 140/2018”adds the IRS.

