Ferrari SUV Purosangue has confirmed launch for 2022







Ferrari Pureblood Photo: Auto Express / Playback

Ferrari’s first SUV will be launched later this year and will form part of the Italian company’s 2021 financial statement. The statement is from the British magazine Auto Express, which published recent photos of the Ferrari Purosangue in its production bodywork (but with camouflage).





The first deliveries of the Ferrari Purosangue will only take place in 2023. The Purosangue will be Ferrari’s first off-road vehicle and is designed to compete with luxury cars such as the Lamborghini Urus and the Aston Martin DBX. However, unlike those brands, Ferrari is not going to “get its foot in the mud” with an authentic SUV.





According to the English magazine, the SUV will not be a utility vehicle: “The company’s marketing professionals describe the Purosangue as a ‘Ferrari Utility Vehicle’. Our recent spy photos suggest it will be anything but utilitarian as it has a relatively low height and low silhouette.”





The Auto Express report states that, unlike the Urus and DBX, which are tall and have short overhangs, the Purosangue has a long hood, a sloping windshield and a long wheelbase. The rear wheels appear to be larger than the rear ones (another sports car item). The car must have air suspension to stay higher.





The magazine published a few years ago a projection of what the Ferrari Purosangue could look like when the camouflage is removed. The prestigious publication bets on a design inspired by the Ferrari Roma GT in the lines of the hood, in the shape of the grille and in the enlarged rear “hips”.