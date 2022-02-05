FGTS Anniversary Withdrawal: Anticipation for withdrawal

share

FGTS Anniversary Saque: Anticipation for Withdrawal See what the experts say Before migrating to the Anniversary Saque, the worker needs to weigh his prospects in relation to remaining in his current job, the value of the balance in the Fund and verify if he has a emergency reserve, in addition to evaluating the final destination of the money, say analyst

— The FGTS is a financial reserve. If the person is going to redeem, he has to think about what use he will put the money to. People need to work based on objective and planning — says Myrian Lund, financial planner and professor at FGV.

According to Gecilda Esteves, Master in Accounting Sciences and professor at Ibmec-RJ, it is necessary to have a specific purpose, such as anticipating the installment of a debt or paying off more expensive debts.

She warns that anyone who chooses this modality and loses their job cannot withdraw the entire balance of the FGTS account upon dismissal without just cause. You only get the 40% fine.

— If the person thinks he can be fired without just cause, he should not opt ​​for the birthday withdrawal because it is more advantageous to receive the termination to pay off debts and make a financial investment — highlights Gecilda.

In cases where the balance in the Fund is small and there is no prospect of dismissal in the short term, withdrawal, provided that it is combined with a more profitable investment alternative, can be positive.

Myrian reinforces that it is necessary to think of the FGTS not only in terms of profitability, but also as a reserve to be used in the future.

Those with a balance of up to R$500 can withdraw up to 50% of the total amount. From R$500 to R$1,000, the percentage drops to 40%, plus R$50. Whoever has more than R$20,000 can redeem 5% with another R$2,900.

Some banks even allow early withdrawals. When this type of operation is carried out, the amount will be blocked from the FGTS account to be debited in the future, in the anniversary month. It will be the guarantee of the creditor bank.

Thus, the worker will only receive the value of the birthday withdrawal when the loan is paid off. Interest and fees are charged as in any other credit operation, which vary according to the financial institution.

Anticipation is positive if it is made to exchange more expensive debts, such as credit card debt, for cheaper ones.

— Which pays less interest: advance my birthday withdrawal or, pay interest on the card, payroll or overdraft? If it means paying less interest, it may be an option, analyzed carefully — says Gecilda.

If the worker decides to leave the birthday-loot and return to the traditional modality, it will be necessary to fulfill a grace period of two years. And, even so, the balance withheld if there is a dismissal during the period of validity of the anniversary withdrawal will remain unavailable.

Understand how the birthday withdrawal works

What is it?

Anniversary withdrawal is a method of redeeming FGTS resources, which allows workers to withdraw, always in the month of their birthday, a portion of their FGTS.

How to check the balance?

The worker can check the balance of his FGTS accounts through the FGTS App or through the website www.caixa.gov.br/extrato-fgts. Just inform the CPF or NIS (Social Registration Number, also called PIS/Pasep or NIT). Anyone who doesn’t have a password needs to register. Just click on “Register/Forgot Password”.

How to apply for the birthday withdrawal?

After checking your balance, you can let us know that you prefer the birthday withdrawal option in the app itself. Just choose the option in the fields available for withdrawal.

The deadline for joining the birthday loot and having access to part of the balance deposited in the accounts this year always ends on the last day of the worker’s month of birth.

The withdrawal is available for three months, starting on the first working day of the worker’s birthday month.

How to request redemption?

It is possible to opt for the FGTS App or on the website fgts.caixa.gov.br. First, you need to register and then confirm by email and answer a few questions. Another option is to go to a Caixa branch.

What are the redemption dates?

Since June 2020, the release takes place in the month of the worker’s birthday.

How to anticipate the birthday withdrawal?

After confirming the modality, you can request the advance of the credit. When you make this type of contract, the amount will be blocked from your FGTS account to be debited in the future.

To do so, click on the option “Authorize banks to consult your FGTS” on the home screen. Select the option “Anniversary Withdrawal Loan”, accept the terms and click continue.

Can I join later?

The worker can request the birthday withdrawal at any time.

What happens in case of dismissal?

Whoever joins the birthday withdrawal loses the right to redeem the funds in case of dismissal without just cause, starting to receive only a fine of 40% on the Fund’s balance.

What are the other forms of redemption?

In the birthday withdrawal, the worker loses access to the balance in case of dismissal without just cause, but will continue to have the right to redeem the FGTS in the other modalities provided for by law, such as for the purchase of real estate or in case of rare diseases.

What is the value of the birthday loot?

The value of the birthday withdrawal will depend on the amount the worker has in the Fund. The lower the balance, the greater the amount that can be redeemed (see the percentage in each case in the table above).

Can I go back?

If you decide to leave the anniversary withdrawal and return to the traditional modality, now called withdrawal-withdrawal, you will have to fulfill a grace period of two years. And, even so, the balance withheld if there is a dismissal during the period of validity of the birthday-loot will continue to be arrested.

See the seven birthday loot tracks

Up to BRL 500: withdrawal of 50% of the total amount

From BRL 500 to BRL 1,000: withdrawal of 40% of the total amount, plus BRL 50

From BRL 1,000 to BRL 5,000: withdrawal of 30% of the total amount, plus BRL 150

From BRL 5,000 to BRL 10,000: withdrawal of 20% of the total amount, plus BRL 650

From BRL 10,000 to BRL 15,000: withdrawal of 15% of the total amount, plus BRL 1,150

From BRL 15,000 to BRL 20,000: withdrawal of 10% of the total amount, plus BRL 1,900

Over BRL 20,000: withdrawal of 5% of the total amount, plus BRL 2,900 – Source: G1














