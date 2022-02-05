Find out how much a pediatrician earns and job specifications

How much does a pediatrician make? ─ Being one of the most coveted specializations by health professionals, this is a very recurrent question among this public. On this date (05/02), the Ex-Negative Guide shows the remuneration and all the details about this medical position.

How much does a pediatrician make?

But after all, how much does a pediatrician make? At the beginning of his career, the doctor specialized in the area earns a salary of R$ 7,300. During your workday and according to your years of experience, the remuneration can reach the mark of R$ 13 thousand.

According to Fenam, the minimum wage recommended for a doctor is R$ 14,100, regardless of their specialty. In this case, the remuneration is valid for a 20-hour working week.

Training a pediatrician

To become a pediatrician, it is necessary to complete a medical school, lasting 6 years, and a medical residency in pediatrics. In the latter case, the minimum duration to practice the profession is 2 years. To begin your journey, it is essential to register with your region’s CRM.

After completing their training, the pediatrician can choose from several places to perform their duties. In addition to hospitals and clinics, this professional can also work in orphanages, NGOs and other establishments that serve children.

See also: See how much a doctor earns and the highest paying specializations

Average salary of a pediatric doctor

The average salary of a pediatrician can vary, depending on their experience or specialization within the position. In addition, pay can also change according to the state in which you work.

At the moment, the average salary of physicians in this area is R$7,300, which can go from R$4,800 to R$20,000, depending on the size of the company and the pediatrician’s experience.

It is worth noting that, compared to other medical areas in Brazil, pediatrics does not earn one of the highest salaries. This is because, in general, this professional does not perform many complex procedures, limiting himself to the simplest and day-to-day consultations.

Areas that pediatricians can specialize in

During their career, the pediatrician can choose from several specializations. For this professional, the most recurring sectors are:

Pediatric Cardiology;

neonatology;

Adolescent Medicine;

Pediatric Nutrition;

Pediatric Infectious Diseases;

Health Administration.

In addition to these, the pediatrician can also pursue areas such as Pediatric Neurology, Pediatric Endocrinology and Pediatric Gastroenterology.

See also: Professions that earn well: know 4 options valued in the market

FREE DOMESTIC FINANCIAL CONTROL WORKSHEET: step-by-step on how to use and GET OUT OF SUFFOCUS