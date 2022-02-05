Find out who was the leader of the Islamic State killed by the US – News

Called “the teacher” and “the destroyer”, the leader of the Islamic State (IS) group whose death was announced this Thursday (3) by the United States was relatively unknown and commanded the organization’s strategic field and activities for two years.

Amir Mohamed Said Abd al-Rahman al-Mawla, a jihadist with many aliases who called himself “the emir” Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurashi, died during a US special forces operation in the early hours of Thursday. fair (3), in Syria, announced US President Joe Biden.

Before the group’s rise to command, after the US eliminated its predecessor, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, in late 2019, the Iraqi-born Turkmen ethnic man, probably in 1976, had organized the massacre of the Yazidi minority.

According to the think tank Project Against Extremism (CEP), the former Iraqi army officer, a graduate of the Mosul University of Islamic Sciences, joined al-Qaeda after the US invasion of Iraq and the capture of Saddam Hussein in 2003.





He was arrested in 2004 in the American penitentiary in Bucca, considered the source of the spread of jihadism in the Levant – a region that encompasses Syria and Iraq –, where he met Baghdadi.

Released for unknown reasons, he remained at the side of Baghdadi, who in 2010 took control of the Iraqi wing of al-Qaeda, before creating the Islamic State group in Iraq and Syria.

According to the CEP, “Mawla quickly rose to the top echelon of the insurgency” and acquired a reputation as a brutal man, in particular for eliminating the emir’s opponents from within his own group.

“In addition to his responsibilities in mass terrorism, ‘Abu Omar the Turkmen’ plays an important role in the jihadist campaign to liquidate the Yazidi minority through massacres, expulsion and sexual enslavement”, says Jean-Pierre Filiu, professor at the Sciences-Po School of Paris and an expert on jihadism.

Mawla, who, unlike previous IS leaders, was not of Arab origin, tried to breathe new life into a group weakened compared to the “golden age” during the “caliphate” regime that lasted from 2014 to 2019 in the regions it controlled in the territories of Syria and Iraq.

Under his direction, he worked for the return to the “front line” of the IS branch in Afghanistan (EI-Khorasan) before the Taliban came to power, explains Damien Ferré, director of Jihad Analytics, a consultancy specializing in global jihad.

Since then, ISIS-Khorasan has become the main threat to the Taliban regime in Afghanistan, even attacking Kabul airport during the American withdrawal in August 2021.

Several researchers also point to IS activities in the Lake Chad region of West Africa, especially with the integration of the forces of the Boko Haram sect, and in Central Africa.





“On an operational level, during his tenure, ISIS recovered in 2020, before reducing the quality and quantity of its attacks in the last year,” he added. In addition, the organization remains active in Iraq and Syria, as evidenced by the recent attack on a prison controlled by Kurdish forces.

According to experts, IS is constantly preparing the succession of its leaders, but there is no information in recent months on who could succeed Al-Mawla.

“Evidently, it is a major setback” for IS, explains to AFP Hans-Jakob Schindler, an expert who worked for the United Nations and is director of the CEP. “It would be a mistake to think that everything is over or will improve after this elimination, given the reduced number of attacks in Europe and the United States” recently, he added.



