Find out who will receive up to R$ 452 in February

The federal government remains committed to the transfer of the Brazil aid – new income transfer program that replaced the Family Scholarship. Starting with the increase in the number of people assisted by the aid, which rose from 14.5 million to 17.5 million people since January 2022. This represents an inclusion of 3 million new beneficiaries.

The public currently receives a minimum amount of R$ 400 for Auxílio Brasil. However, around 5.4 million citizens end up receiving R$ 452 due to the R$ 52 increase in the national gas voucher program. The sum of the two benefits, which can be accumulated, is authorized by the government.

Who will be entitled to the amount of R$ 452 in February?

To receive the amount of R$ 452, the beneficiary must be entitled to both the Auxílio Brasil and the national gas voucher. What many people still have doubts about is whether the government plans to expand the number of recipients with the amount that represents 50% of the average price of 13 kg cooking gas.

So far, there has been no confirmation from the government regarding a possible increase in the number of people assisted by the national gas voucher, which still remains at 5.4 million.

According to information from the Ministry of Citizenship, the department in charge of payments, the idea is to gradually increase the number of beneficiaries, until it matches the base served by Auxílio Brasil.

In addition, it is also not known whether the gas aid transfers will also take place in February. What happens is that, according to the program’s rules, Planalto has 60 days to make payments, that is, they occur every two months (bimonthly). With this, a new transfer of R$ 452 will only be carried out in March.

On the other hand, people who live in regions heavily affected by the rains in municipalities in Bahia and Minas Gerais received the first installment of the gas voucher in advance, in December 2021. Summing up: if we consider the two-month rule, only this group will have access to the amount of R$ 452 in February, while the others will have access to the amount of R$ 452 from March.