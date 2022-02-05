Fired, Sylvinho says goodbye to Corinthians and sends a message to the fans | Sylvinho

Sylvinho is no longer Corinthians coach. The coach ended up being fired after another performance below expectations by Timão, who ended up defeated, at home, by Santos, by the score of 2 to 1, with the right to comeback.

Thus, the coach, who was already being criticized a lot, was fired after three games in the current season. It remains for Corinthians, then, to start the search for a replacement, and the board has been observing some names.

However, because he was fired right after the classic and in the middle of the night, Sylvinho did not have any kind of press conference to say goodbye to the club or even talk about his departure, in the face of this, the coach decided to manifest himself through social networks. .

Sylvinho declares himself to Corinthians and leaves a message for the fans

On his Instagram, Sylvinho highlighted the achievements of his time at Timão and thanked him for the possibility of working in his training club:

It was a source of great pride to have collaborated, in these eight months, with a process that resulted in the club’s return to Libertadores, in addition to having participated in the formation and consolidation of young players who, like me in the past, had the opportunity to wear this shirt. .

The coach also thanked him for leaving a message for the Corinthians fans, who criticized him a lot in these eight months of work: