Five from the same family die of Covid after deciding not to get vaccinated | Health

tawatchai07 / Freepik Father, mother and three children died of Covid in a few weeks

A family that decided not to be vaccinated against Covid-19

in the small town of Pietraperzia, in the Sicily region of Italy, died of complications from the disease in about a month, local health authorities report.

Relatives began to show the first symptoms just before Christmas and the first to die was the 81-year-old father, who died at home after the arrival of doctors from the emergency services at the end of December.

On the same day, the elderly man’s wife, a 78-year-old woman, and the couple’s three children – two women aged 52 and 55 and a man of 50.

According to local information, the first to die in the hospital was the 55-year-old woman, then the 50-year-old man and, on Thursday (3), the mother and, hours later, the 52-year-old daughter died.

“We are devastated, we have lost everything,” said the couple’s granddaughter, Noemi, 25, the daughter of one of the victims. “They didn’t want to be vaccinated because they were afraid and said they knew people who had serious consequences from the vaccine, so they didn’t want to take it”, said the young woman.

The mayor of Pietraperzia, Salvuccio Messina, called the death a “tragedy that affected the entire Pietra community”.

“An entire family exterminated by this damn virus, which unfortunately is rabid. The mayor and the municipal administration join in the intense pain that affected the relatives for the loss of their beloved relatives”, Messina said.

The director of the Umberto I hospital, Emanuele Cassarà, recalled the importance of vaccination after the “family tragedy”. “This shows that the only weapon to avoid such harmful consequences is the vaccine,” he added.

Since February 1, the Italian government obliges all people over 50 to be vaccinated against Covid-19, as this is the age group that most needs hospital medical care for developing more serious complications of the disease.

Despite the obligation and fines that can reach 1,500 euros for those who do not get vaccinated, there are still 1,516,796 people over 50 years old who have not started the immunization cycle in Italy.

According to the latest update from the Ministry of Health, Italy has almost 91% of people over 12 years old who took at least one dose, 87.9% who took both doses and 80.9% who received the booster dose.