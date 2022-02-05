‘Fucks and bothers’ · TV News

Pedro Scooby noticed that Maria’s popularity within the BBB 22 is dropping every day. On the morning of this Friday (4), the actress received a vomit emoji on the keridometer of the day – a screen with reactions in which the participants themselves evaluate themselves in the house. The figure surprised, as there was a moment when she won only hearts.

“I started to do an analysis of the queridometer and I saw that Maria is bothering the house because she’s having sex. Because it’s like this: who has sex bothers those who don’t”, joked the surfer, drawing laughter from the brothers.

Maria and Eliezer Netto had sex last Thursday morning (3) after the Festa do Líder Tiago Abravanel. They started flirting on the dance floor, left the party to shower, and grabbed condoms from the pantry.

The Camarote member had a disagreement with Arthur Aguiar in the last Discordia Game, in the early hours of Tuesday (1st). He demanded positions from her, and Maria, annoyed, revealed her vote from the last wall. “Go take it up your ass”, she shouted to the actor after the dynamic.

Maria also noticed that Maíra Cardi’s husband has been ignoring her in conversations: “Arthur all the time just looked at Naiara and DG [Douglas Silva] and did not speak to me. Do you know how to pretend there isn’t a person in the room? No need, even more so because he is in Xepa”.

