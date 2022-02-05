Future interest rates decline in adjustment to Copom’s sign of a softer tightening By Estadão Content

Short interest futures retreated around 24 points on the morning of this Thursday, 3rd, in adjustment to the more “dovish” tone of the Monetary Policy Committee (Copom), which indicated with all the words a “reduction in the pace of adjustment of the basic interest rate” for the March meeting, after raising the Selic by 150 basis points yesterday, to 10.75% per year. The medium and long are also down, but the movement is more moderate in the long end in front of the high and before the auction of LTN and NTN-F (11h).

Investors are still looking at the monetary policy decision of the Bank of England (BoE), which raised interest rates from 0.25% to 0.50%, and are waiting for the outcome of the European Central Bank (ECB) meeting, at 9:45 am.

At 9:16 am, the interbank deposit (DI) rate for January 2023 was down to 11.90%, from 12.14% in Wednesday’s adjustment. The DI for January 2025 dropped to 10.82%, from 10.99%, and that for January 2027 was at 10.90%, from 10.98% in the previous adjustment. The spot dollar rose 0.18% to R$5.2860.

