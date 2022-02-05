Galaxy S22 family will arrive next week, know what to expect

There are just a few days left for the long-awaited launch of Samsung’s Galaxy S22 family. As the South Korean company prepares for the upcoming announcement on the 9th, we already know all about the new models. Check it out below!

Galaxy S22 and S21 Plus

The Galaxy S22 will come with a 6.1″ display, while the Plus will go up to 6.6″. Both models will feature 2X Dynamic AMOLED screens with Full HD+ resolution and variable refresh rate up to 120Hz. In addition, they will come equipped with the Exynos 2200 / Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset combined with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal space.

In terms of cameras, both models will feature a 50MP main sensor with OIS, a 12MP ultrawide camera and a 10MP telephoto sensor with 3X zoom. On the front, they will have 10MP front cameras and a biometric reader for on-screen unlocking. In addition, the S22 will feature a 3,700 mAh battery against the 4,500 mAh of the Plus model.



Above, official renders of the upcoming Galaxy S22 and S22+

Galaxy S22 Ultra

The most complete of the series, the Galaxy S22 Ultra will sport a 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED QHD+ display with a variable refresh rate of 120 Hz and Gorilla Glass Victus protection. In cameras, the device will include a 108MP main lens with OIS, 12MP ultrawide and two 10MP telephoto cameras.

For hardware, the most expensive model in the family will get a version with 8GB/128GB of storage this year, while versions with 12GB/256GB and 512GB will be kept. In any case, Samsung will include an Exynos 2200 / Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip, a 5,000mAh battery, and a built-in S-Pen stylus.





The Galaxy S22 series will be made official on the 9th of February.