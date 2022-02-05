Galaxy S22 Ultra: Benchmark brings Snapdragon and Exynos face to face | Cell

Expectations are high for the launch of the Galaxy S22 Ultra next week, along with the Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22 Plus. Now details about the performance of the cell phone have surfaced on the internet. Consumers can expect differences between different Ultra models sold around the world, as Samsung intends to use two different processors, depending on each country.

The latest benchmark indicates that the Exynos 2200 chip is faster than the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. The discovery has everything to spice up a constant controversy among the brand’s fans, who normally prefer Snapdragon. Two years ago, customers even made a petition during the arrival of the Galaxy S20.

Geekbench’s graph shows that the Exynos 2200 was superior in single-core tests. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 outperforms Samsung’s hardware in the multi-core analysis. For reference, the SM-S908U model is the one that comes with the brand-new Exynos chip, while the SM-S908B is the one powered by Qualcomm’s processor.

Despite the performance difference, both processors have similar architecture, with eight cores, and built with a 4nm process. The two tested devices had 8 GB of RAM.

According to recent rumors, the Galaxy S22 Ultra should support the S Pen, a square-edged finish, a 6.8-inch screen and a 5,000 mAh battery – higher than the 4,800 mAh battery of the previous generation. The global release should have storage between 128GB and 512GB. Already the RAM memory would be 8 GB to 12 GB.

The Brazilian Galaxy S22 Ultra should come with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, according to information circulating behind the scenes. The Exynos 2200 should be Samsung’s choice for other markets not yet revealed.

It is worth mentioning that Samsung did not give any details about the launch of the successor to the Galaxy S21. The Galaxy Unpacked digital event is scheduled for next Wednesday (09) from noon.

with information from GSMArena and TechRadar

