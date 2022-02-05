Game over for Facebook and Mark Zuckerberg? Find out if it’s time to buy Meta’s shares (FBOK34) after a result that dropped the stock exchanges in New York

Game over. The expression first appeared in the 1950s, on arcade and pinball machines. When the player uses up all lives, or time runs out, the display announces the end of the game with the words game over. But is the expression valid to define the moment of Facebook it’s from Mark Zuckerbergthe founder of the social network?

The actions of Goal (FBOK34) fell more than 25% yesterday after the disastrous quarterly balance sheet.

The social network showed an unprecedented slowdown in the number of users, a result below market projections and weaker forecasts for revenue for the first quarter of this year.

Yesterday, the company’s shares closed at US$ 237.76 in New York, and the BDRs, at R$ 45.03, down 26.11% on B3.

So, are we really facing the end of the game, or does the fall in shares represent a unique opportunity to become a partner with Mark Zuckerberg, paying cheaply for Meta’s shares?

The answer to this question is what will define your position in the Meta. According to Francisco Aguiar, an analyst at Forpus, there is still room for Meta shares fall on a little more. He recalls, however, that the vision of return in the short and long term will determine what to do with these BDRs now.

“The company itself is good and if it keeps going down a little more, the buy and hold it is good. However, this is an option for those who believe that Meta will reinvent”, he says.

THE buy and hold is a long-term investment methodology that aims to discover good assets by the fundamental method and keep them in the portfolio as long as they are good and the fundamentals hold.

He does not consider the metaverse as a way to reinvent the Meta at this time.

THE reality labsa segment that is the company’s biggest bet for the metaverse, lost $10 billion last year.

“We still don’t see the metaverse as a reinvention for Meta. I believe that the way forward now is to strengthen Instagram Reels in an attempt to go head-to-head with the Tik Tok“, it says.

For those who think more about short term, Aguiar’s recommendation is another. “If I had a profit on these BDRs, I would sell. If the downward perspective for these shares is confirmed, there is a chance to buy these shares even cheaper later on and this may be the case of earning more now than holding the stock”, he adds.

In an overview, Aguiar recommends at this time a exposure bigger than the Brazilian stock exchange. “What we see is that BDRs are going to fall and being on the Brazilian stock exchange is safer now,” he says.

Are investors in a bad mood?

João Piccioni, an analyst at Empiricus and specialist in foreign stocks, points out the bad mood of investors with the internet and technology segment.

According to him, the quarterly results of Meta are far from being bad, although they have not surpassed the market consensus. Check the company’s balance sheet for the fourth quarter.

“We maintain the recommendation of purchase from the perspective of the company’s new business frontiers, but it is good to remember that Meta will still suffer in this competition in the advertising segment. In addition, the advancement of Tik Tok is relevant and the problem with Apple’s IDFA should continue to take away the company’s sales”, he says.

THE IDFA is the acronym for the identifier for advertising iOS devices, Apple’s operating system. The trillion dollar manufacturer iPhones blocked the data it shared with platforms like Facebook and Twitter, which made high-efficiency algorithm-based advertising a challenge.

Piccioni draws attention to the projections lower targets for the first quarter of 2022. The company projected revenue of $27 billion to $29 billion for the first quarter, below analysts’ expectations of $30.15 billion, according to Refinitiv.

“The guidance for this year is weaker, but it is natural in a more competitive market. The impression it gives is that Meta should start to be traded with some discount in relation to Alphabet. We like the case from the perspective of transforming the business model. A longer term view. But our preferred player in this segment remains Alphabet,” he says.

Facebook is first in line to be punished

2020 was the year for the big techswho saw in the mobility restrictions caused by measures to contain the spread of the new coronavirus an explosion of demand for their services and products.

In 2021 the story was a little different, with these tech giants still under the spotlight, although they were not able to replicate the same performance as the previous year. Now, 2022 begins with the penalization of pandemic stars like Meta and Netflix.

“Meta was the first company to have a greater correction among big techs, and the trend is that the same, perhaps not in the same proportion, happens with the technology sector in general. Therefore, I do not believe that what we saw happening with Meta shares represents a good entry point”, says Eduardo Grübler, equity manager at Warren Asset.

He explains that the allocation in the technology sector must be structural and, in the case of those who trade, the trend in the segment is not the best. Grübler sees a correction in the US market as a whole due to the reduction in liquidity that should occur with the monetary tightening of the Federal Reserve (Fed), the central bank of the United States.

“Meta’s profitability is good over a horizon of 12 to 24 months. It’s worth it for those who think of it as a retirement”, he says, noting that now is not the time to be exposed to the Brazilian technology sector either.

Questions investors should not fail to ask

To find out if it’s time to buy Meta’s BDRs, André Kim, partner and analyst at GeoCapital, recommends that individual investors ask themselves a few questions so that the decision be the most right possible.

Still, he remembers that it’s hard to predict the market reaction on a company and a stock and that this type of investment is not risk-free.

“To know if it is time to enter, the investor must ask himself if he believes that the Meta will remain standing, if the protection of the metaverse will really be one of the visionary shots of Zuckerberg and can stand to wait as long as necessary for the seeds of this investment to take hold”, he says.

The answer to these questions, according to Kim, will depend on the level of patience of each investor. “The investor’s stomach to hold the position is what is at stake. If the investor has patience, it’s a great opportunity to keep these securities in a two-, three- or five-year horizon. Now these papers are attractively priced,” he says.

Kim warns, however, that Meta prices could get even higher. cheap than seen now. “Individuals have to remember that they cannot go in very thirsty because you never know if the paper might fall even further. The ideal is to buy little by little”, he says.