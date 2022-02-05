Gasoline price likely to fall after decision on fuel ICMS?

In an attempt to contain the rise in fuel pricesgovernors decided to extend the freezing of the Tax on the Circulation of Goods and Services (ICMS). The deadline was extended by another 60 days, remaining in vogue until March 31.

With the decision, the tax will continue without generating increases in the prices of gasoline and other fuels for a longer period of time. But despite the attempt, the action is considered insufficient, according to the National Council for Finance Policy (Confaz).

“The governors defend, however, that structural solutions be created to stabilize fuel prices, such as a price equalization fund”, said the Council, in a note. The idea is to avoid as much as possible that the readjustments of the barrel of oil sold abroad are transferred to the pocket of the final driver at each visit to the gas stations.

Is ICMS freezing enough to stop the increases?

According to the states, only the ICMS freeze does not provide sufficient guarantees that new increases in gasoline and diesel, for example, will be suppressed. According to them, the biggest problem lies in the pricing policy practiced by the Petrobraswhich links fuel price adjustments to the price of oil on the world market and to the dollar.

Therefore, as explained by Confaz, the most recommended thing is to create a cushion of resources whose purpose will be to stabilize the price of gasoline whenever there are fluctuations in the international market. The bill that deals with the subject is still being processed in the National Congress.