German far-right influence takes shelter in Brazil and preaches hate speech

A famous German far-right influencer, who denies the Holocaust, is living in Brazil, more precisely in the city of Pomerode, in Santa Catarina. The municipality has strong German colonization and tradition. His name is Nikolai Nerling, he was convicted in Germany and is the subject of several inquiries.

The 41-year-old extremist arrived in Brazil in November on a tourist visa.

The information is from the Globe.

In the European country, Nikolai was convicted of the crime of denial of the Holocaust. He is known for a channel called Der Volkslehrer (The People’s Teacher). In Brazil, the influencer continues to film and disseminate videos with hate speech

“Nerling is a staunch right-wing extremist with all that entails. It spreads anti-Semitism, conspiratorial narratives, nationalism and racism,” says Berlin Mobile Council against Right-wing Extremism, Manja Kasten.

In addition to the conviction, several inquiries await him in Germany, according to the Berlin Public Prosecutor’s Office.

With information from the newspaper O Globo

