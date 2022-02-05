Ghostwire: Tokyo Release Date, Story and Gameplay Revealed | Action games

Ghostwire: Tokyo is a game scheduled for release on March 25, 2022 and developed by Bethesda, a Microsoft studio. The game is available for download on PlayStation 5 (PS5) and PC, with no official price released yet. THE TechTudo attended the Ghostwire: Tokyo presentation event and brought the main details revealed.

The game’s story follows Rinko, who has a mission to rid Tokyo of an invasion of supernatural entities. In gameplay, the character has several special abilities to eliminate possessions, such as fireballs, bow and arrow, as well as special ropes to tie and destroy enemies.

🎮 Rainbow Six Extraction in review: game has tense gameplay and focus on co-op

1 of 3 Ghostwire: Tokyo launches for PS5 and PC in 2022 — Photo: Disclosure / Bethesda Ghostwire: Tokyo launches for PS5 and PC in 2022 — Photo: Disclosure / Bethesda

The story shows a city of Tokyo, capital of Japan, very different from the usual. That’s because the local population disappeared and in their place came the yokai, evil spirits that dominate the region. They have as their supreme leader Hannya, who is featured prominently in the trailer with a terrifying appearance with horns. To change the gloomy scenario, the player counts on the young Japanese Rinko. He is possessed by the hunter entity KK, which ends up providing the character with special abilities.

Over the course of the game, KK talks and gives tips on how to move forward in the story, whether it’s helping you with which skills to use or where to charge your powers. Rinko also has the ability to interact with animals such as cats and dogs. He can read the pets’ thoughts and gain information that helps uncover the mysteries behind the phantom invasion.

Another highlight goes to the tales available in the game. They work as a complement to the main story and serve to increase players’ immersion in the game, helping to understand the entire context of the plot.

2 of 3 Ghostwire: Tokyo shows a desolate scenario of a city dominated by evil spirits — Photo: Disclosure / Bethesda Ghostwire: Tokyo shows a desolate scenario of a city dominated by evil spirits – Photo: Disclosure / Bethesda

Ghostwire: Tokyo has a large map and famous landmarks in the area, such as Shibuya Crossing and Tokyo Tower. In this scenario, the player has to master the mystical arts of Rinko’s Ethereal Weaving. Among the combat options are a kind of card that, when fired at the ground, creates a ball of energy that deals damage to yokai.

Another highlight goes to the ability that allows you to hold and tie the ghosts with a magic rope, defeating them. It is also worth mentioning the bow and arrow used mainly to hit the spirits from a distance, avoiding taking damage. To recharge your special features, it is important to find crystals located at different points on the map.

It is also possible to go to one of the stores located in the game and buy items with the cat Nekomata. The money to make the transaction can be acquired by capturing ghostly beings and defeating other enemies.

3 of 3 Game has special abilities to defeat the yokai, evil ghosts that dominate Tokyo — Photo: Disclosure / Bethesda The game has special abilities to defeat the yokai, evil ghosts that dominate Tokyo — Photo: Disclosure / Bethesda

An important detail is that, in addition to the entities that hunt Rinko, the player also completes some missions by exorcising ordinary people from evil spirits. With this, they are free and are able to continue with their spiritual life. At the event, to which the TechTudo had access, a lady asked him to free the soul of her granddaughter who was being tormented. By doing this, it was possible to receive some rewards like xp to improve your skills.

In the preview of the game it is clear the importance of always improving Rinko’s skills. That’s because, as you advance in the game, increasingly dangerous creatures appear, which requires even greater strength from the character. Points to improve special features are obtained by completing missions.

Ghostwire: Tokyo promises to offer a wide map with several mission options. In addition, it has a diversity of ghostly creatures that must challenge the player in different scenarios.