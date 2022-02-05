Girl is born “half blonde and half brunette” and web intrigues; understand

11-year-old British student Bella Hill has gained international media attention for a rare genetic condition – she was born with “bicolor hair”, half blonde and half brown. The child from Lincoln, UK, has the unique feature due to a birthmark.

According to the child’s mother, Jenny Hill, 35, Bella’s “natural lights” are a result of poliosis, an unusual condition characterized by the loss of melanin in some parts of the body. In her case, the lack of pigmentation affects a part of her hair and eyelashes.

The condition can be the result of natural causes, age-related, or caused by diseases or genetic problems. Bella’s siblings, however, did not inherit the trait.

“It’s really very different and unique. My mother noticed it as soon as she was born, but at that moment I was in too much pain to notice.”

Birthmark

The girl’s condition has already been addressed in office, but doctors said there is no cause for concern. The sign was considered by experts to be a simple birthmark.

“In summer, the dark side gets lighter. But the blonde part is like it’s been bleached, it’s an unusual pattern,” commented Jenny.

The sign is also not a cause for stress for the child. According to her mother, she loves the feature and, every morning, she decides whether to highlight blonde or dark, based on her outfit.

“I don’t have a favorite side. It really depends on what clothes I’m going to wear. A lot of school friends ask if I dyed my hair,” the girl told the British publication.

