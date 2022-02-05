Girls Coloradas lose to Real Brasília and are eliminated from the Women’s Supercup

In a duel for the first phase of the women’s Supercopa do Brasil, the Gurias Coloradas failed to pierce the defense of Real Brasília and were eliminated from the competition.

Real Brasilia’s goal was scored by Geovana. Lance even generated a lot of discussion.

Geovana pushed the Inter player and the referee did not call a fault in Colorado’s favor. Commentators from SporTV, which broadcast the match, stated that the bid was irregular.

Journalist Carol Freitas, from GaúchaZH, spoke about the elimination of Inter with an irregular goal.

“What a shame this elimination of the Colored Girls. Real Brasília’s goal was irregular, Inter tried in every way to equalize the score. Two balls on the crossbar. But without success.”

As it was a single game, Internacional ended up being eliminated early from the competition. Real Brasília will face the winner of Corinthians x Palmeiras.

The new signing of the Girls Coloradas, Isabela Cristina, better known as Capelinha, arrived with morale at Internacional.

At just 22 years old, the player came from Cruzeiro, where she was runner-up in the Brasileirão. Capelinha was champion of the Women’s Mineiro Championship.

The player arrives in Beira-Rio for a new challenge and a new experience in her career.

“When the possibility of coming to Internacional came up, I didn’t think twice. After all, it is a great team, with great players. I believe that facing new challenges and having new experiences will be fundamental for my career”, highlighted the athlete.