Globo confirms Casa de Vidro for ‘BBB 22’; check details | TV & Soap Operas

Playback / Instagram Boninho announcing Casa de Vidro for the ‘BBB 22’

New dynamics will mark the “BBB 22”! Globo confirmed this Friday (4th) the return of the glass house for the current edition of the reality show. According to information released by the broadcaster, two new participants will be part of the team’s Pipoca team on the show.

“Always long-awaited and requested, the reality classic will be back in the next few days. There will be two new residents of the Pipoca team, not yet revealed”, revealed Globo.

Check out more unpublished information about Casa de Vidro below:

– The new inhabitants of space will be a man and a woman.

– They’re already confined. Yes, as you read this release, you are both in individual confinement that will last for seven days.

– As always happens, the moment they entered pre-confinement, the two stopped having contact with the outside world.

– Like the other participants in the edition, both have their vaccines up to date – a mandatory item to participate in the reality show -, they were tested and, even if they are negative, they will go through the quarantine period. Before entering the house, they will be tested again. All to ensure their safety and that of the residents who are already in the program.

– And the biggest news: the glass house will be set up inside the brothers’ current residence. Where, when and how will it happen? This will be revealed later on.

Through social networks, Boninho still stoked the public for the news on “BBB 22”. Check it out: