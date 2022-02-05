Google would be developing new smart lock screen for Android; see images

With each generation of Android, the system becomes more intelligent, intuitive and allows the user to have multifunctionality available through the cell phone, ensuring greater control over devices and focusing on providing a superior user experience than iOS. According to the portal Android AuthorityGoogle would be developing a new lock screen for its operating system during the creation of Android 11, an interface that could benefit the software and increase the cell phone’s integration with other smart devices, a project that was never released.

















software

04 Feb

















Google

03 Feb



Leaks suggest that this feature would have as its main function to make the lock screen more intuitive through the addition of functional and personalized widgetsworking similarly to what we found the system’s main interface, but with limitations to prevent access to personal data and settings while locked. Apparently, the smart interface would be able to connect with the IoT system of the same Wi-Fi network, allowing the user to execute some commands without having to unlock the smartphone, including lamp control, room temperature and more functions.

As the pictures show, the system would be able to identify through presets some specific situations and customize the widgets displayed on the Android lock screensuggesting playlists, songs and artists from streaming services like Spotify, Deezer and YouTube when plugging in a headphone, for example. This feature highlights the developer’s efforts to make the interface more intuitive and integrated with different third-party applications. Despite being an interesting and useful tool, apparently Google ended development still in the testing phase and the reason is not known.

See also