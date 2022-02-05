Government launches credit line for self-employed truck drivers – News

The federal government launched, this Friday (4), a new line of credit aimed at self-employed truck drivers. The measure, according to Caixa Econômica Federal, should benefit 1.5 million workers.

The idea for the program was born from the Ministries of Infrastructure and Economy. During the event, truck driver Romildo Matos Torres signed the first contract.

With the service, companies that hire installment freight will be able to ask Caixa Econômica Federal to advance payment directly to the autonomous carrier, who will receive the amount in cash by crediting their bank account.

The companies will be able to anticipate the freights that are registered in the system of the Secretary of Finance from the issuance of the MDF-e (Fiscal Electronic Manifest), a document used by the companies of the segment and that stores information about the cargo and those responsible for the transport.

According to Caixa, the service will have an interest rate of 1.99% per month. The loan is repaid in a single installment, due on the same date stipulated by the carrier in the MDF-e for payment of freight.

“The bank that was the protagonist of the biggest social program in the world is now thinking about the people who operate the transport, the truck drivers, who are the most fragile link. subtract income”, said the Minister of Infrastructure, Tarcísio de Freitas.

President Jair Bolsonaro attended the event, but did not speak. Ministers Paulo Guedes (Economy) and Luiz Ramos (General Secretary) and Caixa president Pedro Guimarães were also present.