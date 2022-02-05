Government of SP says study 4th dose of vaccine against Covid-19 in the entire population of the state | São Paulo

According to the coordinator of the State Immunization Program, Regiane de Paula, to advance in immunization, however, the state needs to be able to finish applying the third dose of the immunizer in the eligible population. Currently, 10 million people are able to receive the vaccines, but they have not yet sought health posts.

“We are evaluating the fourth dose for the population, but first we need to finish the third dose for all eligible. We also await the Ministry of Health, (…) but we often go beyond the Ministry of Health. We work so that the population receives the vaccine in a timely manner”, said Regiane during a press conference this Saturday morning (5th). ).

Regiane followed the actions of the “C Day” of vaccination against Covid-19 in children between 5 and 11 years old.

The campaign takes place at basic health units (UBSs) in all 645 municipalities.

2 of 2 Regiane de Paula, coordinator of the State Immunization Program of SP, during a press conference this Saturday (5) — Photo: Reproduction/TV Globo Regiane de Paula, coordinator of the São Paulo State Immunization Program, during a press conference this Saturday (5) — Photo: Reproduction/TV Globo

More than 5 thousand positions are open from 7 am to 7 pm for the application of the first dose in this age group.

Until last Saturday (29), more than 1 million children aged 5 to 11 years had already been vaccinated with the first dose of the vaccine against Covid-19 in the state of São Paulo, according to the São Paulo government. The number represents 25.01% of children in this age group.

All information on childhood vaccination is available at children’s vaccinometer, launched on the 24th by the São Paulo governmentwhich can be found on the website vaccine now.

Students from the São Paulo state network return to face-to-face classes this Wednesday

Positive result rate for Covid at Hospital das Clínicas de SP drops from 40% to 12%

Children must be accompanied by their parents or guardians at the time of vaccination. Immunocompromised children aged 5 and 5 to 11 years should be immunized exclusively with the pediatric Pfizer vaccine. Those who are 6 to 11 years old can be vaccinated with CoronaVac.