Gracie family repudiates jiu-jitsu fighter who immobilized Congolese

Part of the Gracie family published a manifesto against the use of a traditional jiu-jitsu move in the murder of Congolese Moïse Kabagambe, in Rio. Upon being arrested by police, Brendon Brendon Alexander Luz da Silva, known as Totta, 21, said who is a fighter of the modality and immobilized the Congolese before he was killed in a kiosk in Barra da Tijuca.

The patriarchs of the Gracie family, Carlos and Hélio, were responsible for popularizing jiu-jitsu in Brazil. The manifesto, written by Reyson Gracie and signed by other family members, states that “jiu-jitsu, the gentle art introduced in Brazil by the great master Carlos Gracie, has as its essential philosophical basis the defense of the weakest against the cowardice of the most strong […] We cannot remain silent in the face of such savagery spiced with racism, xenophobia and social prejudice.”

The young Congolese Moïse Kabamgabe Image: Reproduction

Moïse was beaten to death at the Tropicália kiosk on the night of January 24 in Barra, west of Rio. In a video taken by a security camera, he appears to be immobilized with a “leg lock” by Brendon the Totta. Totta police said he had “a clear conscience” after participating in the clash.

Moïse’s use of a jiu-jitsu death blow was also criticized by Yvone Duarte, the first woman to achieve the coral belt, the highest in the sport. “Jiu-jitsu was created to defend the weakest. The cowardly, brutal, inhumane attitude of this person goes against the fundamental principles of jiu-jitsu”, she wrote on Instagram. “All true fighters must repudiate this barbaric act! Anyone who uses jiu-jitsu techniques to kill, oppress is not a jiu-jitsu fighter, he is a coward, he is an oppressor, he is a violator, he is a criminal.”

In addition to Brendon da Silva, two other men are arrested on suspicion of participating in the crime. 11 blows were thrown while Moïse was in a physical fight with the aggressors and another 15 when he was already immobile on the ground. The suspects informed the police that a baseball bat was used to hit the victim, who died from trauma to the chest, with pulmonary contusion caused by blunt force action.

Brendon told the police that he acted to defend an employee of the kiosk and that he “only” held Moïse, “without having strangled him” and that, therefore, “he has a clear conscience”.

See the manifesto published by members of the Gracie family

The Jesuit priest Antônio Vieira already said in the 17th century that “The body of Brazil is in America and the soul is in Africa”. It is regrettable to know that Rio de Janeiro, the wonderful city, the birthplace of samba and Afro-descendant cultural and religious manifestations, is the scene of such a barbaric murder as recently occurred on Barra da Tijuca beach, where an African from Congo went to collect his salary from the his boss at the kiosk where he worked. What stands out most in this violence is, in addition to the base motivation, the brutal cowardice. The young black refugee, a 24-year-old worker, was cruelly beaten to death by 5 men.

According to reports, the boy was immobilized with a jiu-jitsu strike, the rear naked choke, while 4 other men beat him to death, one of them having a baseball bat as a weapon.

Jiu jitsu, the gentle art introduced in Brazil by the great master Carlos Gracie, the creator of the Gracie dynasty, has as its essential philosophical basis the defense of the weakest against the cowardice of the strongest. In a country where every 23 minutes a young black man is murdered, as is the case in Brazil, we cannot remain silent in the face of such savagery spiced with racism, xenophobia and social prejudice.

I, as a teacher of this martial art that is now widespread throughout the world and the son of the great master Carlos Gracie, feel obliged to come out to the public to urge all members of my family and the community of practitioners of this fight to vehemently repudiate this cowardly, racist and xenophobic attitude, and to ask for justice to be done in the face of this savage crime against a brother with an African soul.

Reyson Gracie

Sign the manifest:

Roger Gracie

Reila Gracie

Sonja Gracie

Kirla Gracie

Carlos Gracie Neto

Stephania Gracie

Roller Gracie

Elbienn Gracie

Bianca Gracie

roller Gracie

Charles Gracie

Jacqueline Gracie

Cesar Gracie

Cael Gracie

Royce Gracie

Vanessa Gracie

Rigan Machado