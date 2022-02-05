Groundhog ‘steals’ vegetables from family’s backyard and proudly eats it in front of camera

An American from Middletown, Delaware (USA), named Jeff Permar noticed that vegetables he had planted in a vegetable garden in his backyard were disappearing, leaving the family confused and without food, when he decided to set a trap to catch the ‘thief’.

The animal is eating in front of the camera. (Photo: Playback / Instagram @hunk_the_groundhog)

It was then that he decided to put a camera in the backyard in order to find out how the vegetables were disappearing, to Jeff’s surprise, the culprit was a marmot, who often went there to feed.

The animal didn’t seem to worry about being caught, as it remained in front of the camera quietly eating the vegetables.

The groundhog is eating a broccoli. (Photo: Playback / Instagram @hunk_the_groundhog)

The marmot is a mammalian rodent in the family Sciuridae, a close relative of squirrels. It is a herbivorous animal, that is, it feeds exclusively on plants, vegetables, leaves, roots, nuts and fungi.

Chunk is eating in front of the camera. (Photo: Playback / Instagram @hunk_the_groundhog)

The animal was nicknamed Chunk. Jeff and the family love watching the videos as the groundhog feasts on a fresh vegetable on a regular basis.

“He’s been coming back since he ate in front of our faces and he loves it and we love him. He even has the guts to look straight into the camera like a boss!” the man said.

The mother groundhog and her babies are in Jeff’s backyard. (Photo: Playback / Instagram @hunk_the_groundhog)

Despite being upset that his garden was being ‘stolen’, the owner of the house understood that the little animal also needs to eat to survive, and we share planet earth with them, so nothing fairer than sharing food.

(Photo: Playback / Instagram @hunk_the_groundhog) Chunk and puppy eating from the backyard. (Photo: Playback / Instagram @hunk_the_groundhog)

“He changed our whole view of the situation! We all coexist. This is his land too, I just put a garden on it! So eat,” he finished.

The videos were shared on the internet, the success was so much that Chunk the Marmot, won a Youtube channel and an Instagram profile that has more than 500 thousand comments, in addition to being verified! Very chic.

Chunk and wife eating vegetables.

Chunk now has a family, meaning more mouths for Jeff to feed! Chunk continues to visit the residence, but today he takes his wife and children with him. The man also usually sets up a table in the backyard, with fruits and vegetables especially for the animals.

Check out some videos:

