GTA 6 confirmed by Rockstar Games • Eurogamer.pt

Rockstar Games has spoken for the first time on the upcoming Grand Theft Auto in an official way.

After rumors about a project already underway, Rockstar communicated precisely this, that it is already well underway in the development of the game that will probably be GTA 6.

For now, the project is mentioned as the next GTA and Rockstar says that the unprecedented longevity of GTA 5 is generating a lot of questions and that’s why it decided to confirm that it is developing a new one.

Without revealing more details, the company asks you to stay tuned and when it can, it will reveal more information.

“With GTAV’s unprecedented longevity, we know that many of you have been asking us about a new entry in the Grand Theft Auto series. With each new project we embark on, our goal is always to significantly surpass what we’ve delivered before – and we’re pleased to confirm that active development for the next entry in the Grand Theft Auto series is well underway. We look forward to sharing more as soon as we’re ready, so please stay tuned to the Rockstar Newswire for official details.”