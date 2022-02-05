Guitar Hero: World’s Best Schmooey Unmasked as Hoax

For a long time, the community guitar hero had a king. Known as Schmooeythe boy was considered the best player in the world when it came to Activision’s music game.

Now, however, your reign has come to an end: A thorough analysis of his last upload pointed out several inconsistencies, leading the young man to admit to having faked the gameplay of several videos in recent years.

In a very detailed video, which you can check out below, YouTuber Karl Jobst unravels Schmooey’s accomplishments — which were already attracting attention and suspicion some time ago.

No consistent evidence so far, only now, in January 2022, the boy was unmaskedwhen its performance 9 Patterns Of Eternal Pain showed some problems, like notes not synchronized between the boy’s fingers and the guitar on the screen, for example.

Becoming famous among the gaming community at an early age, when he was still a teenager, Schmooey drew a lot of attention for his amazing performance even in songs considered very complex. In his gameplays, the young man achieved surprising results by playing at high speed, reaching earn money by accepting and completing community-made challenges.

Only now, years after your journey began, the boy’s lies were discovered. Not only did he admit the mistake, posting an apology on January 15th of this year, he deleted all the videos from his channel. Furthermore, according to Kotaku, he also returned the money gained on “completed” challenges over the years.

The saddest part of the story is that Schmooey really is a good football player. guitar hero. Fame, however, seems to have gone to his head, leading the then-boy to forge gameplays to attract even more attention and stay in the spotlight.