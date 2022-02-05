Half of SUS patients with cancer are treated outside their cities

A study published in December and released today (4) by the Oswaldo Cruz Foundation (Fiocruz) points out that about half of Brazilians undergoing cancer treatment in the Unified Health System need to leave their cities of residence to receive specialized care.

To scale access to treatment, 12,751,728 procedures – surgical, radiotherapy and chemotherapy – were analyzed over two periods: 2009-2010 and 2017-2018. The work was coordinated by researcher Bruna Fonseca, from the Center for Technological Development in Health at Fiocruz, and concluded that there was no improvement in the comparison of the two periods studied.

The mapping showed that between 49% and 60% of patients need to leave their cities to undergo treatment and that displacements are greater in the North and Midwest regions. According to the study, depending on the type of treatment, patients in these regions travel an average of 296 to 870 kilometers, while in the South and Southeast, average distances vary between 90 and 134 kilometers.

Fiocruz researchers point out that the service centers are concentrated in the Northeast and Southeast regions. In Amapá and Roraima, most patients in need of radiotherapy had to travel an average of more than 2,000 kilometers to find it.

Although northern Brazil has a lower population density, the possibility of establishing new cancer treatment centers in the region would undoubtedly improve access for a population living in the states of Acre, Amazonas, Amapá and Roraima, where patients with cancer need to travel more than 1,000 kilometers to receive different types of treatment,” says the article.

The survey shows that the city of Barretos, in São Paulo, was the main attraction for all types of treatment over time. According to the study, 95% of patients undergoing surgery, radiotherapy or chemotherapy in the city are from other cities. In an interview with Fiocruz News Agency, Bruna Fonseca stressed that it is also necessary to understand what aspects may be involved in the patients’ perception of treatment places, such as the structure of the place, personal desires and the type of reception offered. “There is a popular perception of what is a reference in cancer treatment, which makes patients move, regardless of distances and what is planned in health policies”.

The article cites previous studies that point out that patients who need to travel for cancer treatment report several difficulties, such as fatigue, long waiting times to return home, lack of adequate food, lack of money for travel and continuous interruptions of their lives. routine activities.

As some treatments require frequent visits to specialized care centers, the research cites that studies have already indicated that long trips for radiotherapy are linked to an increased risk of mastectomy in cases of breast cancer and a lower probability of using radiotherapy among patients. patients with cancer in organs such as the rectum, lung, ovary and prostate.