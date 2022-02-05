HBO sensation series renewed for third season TV News

HBO sensation series Euphoria has been officially renewed for a third season. The premium channel confirmed the request for a new year of the attraction starring Zendaya (Spider-Man: Homecoming) after airing just five episodes of the second wave.

The announcement of the renewal of the series was a matter of time due to the success of the audience and repercussion on social networks. The second season premiere was viewed by 13.1 million people in the United States, an increase of nearly 100% over the previous year (6.6 million).

In Latin America, the first episode of the second year of Euphoria broke the audience record for HBO Max and became the most watched on the platform since its launch in the region. The series’ return has made it the most talked about HBO attraction on social media since the end of Game of Thrones (2011-2019).

“Sam, Zendaya, and the entire cast and crew of Euphoria have taken season two to extraordinary heights, defying convention and narrative form, but keeping their heart,” said Francesca Orsi, executive vice president of programming at HBO, in an official statement. .

“We couldn’t be more honored to be working with this talented team or more excited to continue our journey with them in Season 3.”

Created, written and directed by Sam Levinson (Malcolm & Marie), Euphoria is inspired by the eponymous Israeli miniseries created by the duo Ron Leshem and Daphna Levin. The show’s first season was nominated for three Emmys, with Zendaya winning for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series.

The series tells the story of Rue (Zendaya), a 17-year-old drug addict who must find hope and survive while balancing the pressures and confusions of love and loss. The main cast also includes Hunter Schafer, Nika King, Colman Domingo, Eric Dane, Angus Cloud, Jacob Elordi, Sydney Sweeney, Alexa Demie, Barbie Ferreira and Maude Apatow.

The final episode of Euphoria season two will air on February 27. Check out the official announcement of the series renewal: