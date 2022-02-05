“He was in shock”; Behind the scenes of Sylvinho’s departure from Corinthians point out “problems” with image

Coach would have been “shielded” by the board and appeared little, which kept him away from the crowd

After the 2-1 defeat in the classic against Santos, on the night of last Wednesday (2), Sylvinho was disconnected from Corinthians, as confirmed by the current president of the club, Duílio Monteiro Alves, a few hours after the match. The departure of the then alvinegro coach was clamored for by a good part of the crowd still last season, and the former left-back of Timão had great rejection.

However, backstage of Sylvinho’s time at Corinthians show that, in part, the distance that the coach had with Fiel may have been “caused” precisely by the white-and-white board. The club’s videomaker, Cristiano Sevieri, for example, commented through stories on Instagram about the fact that the Corinthian summit “shielded” the image of the coach, especially after the “evita” episode, which became a joke on social media.

According to information obtained by BolaVip Brasil, a source at the Parque São Jorge club stated that, since then, there has been a concern on the part of the management in not exposing the coach so much, and, according to this source, “everything that came out, even backstage , was ‘treasured’”. Little was seen of Sylvinho in Corinthians productions, except in post-game press conferences, which ended up being his only image passed on to the fans.

The intention to be reserved, however, would not have been the coach’s idea, but the board and the club’s own communication wing. This approach even meant that, when he got close to Sylvinho with cameras, “even more instructing things, he was in shock”. After his dismissal, last Thursday (3), the coach thanked the fans, the athletes and the club management on their social networks.