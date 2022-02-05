Health confirms three cases of the most contagious subvariant of the omicron

posted on 04/02/2022 22:50



Brazil has three confirmed cases of the BA.2 lineage of the omicron variant. According to the Ministry of Health, so far, two infected have been identified in São Paulo and one in Rio de Janeiro. The Oswaldo Cruz Foundation (Fiocruz) confirmed, this Friday (4/2), the circulation of BA.2 in the country, which is up to 33% more transmissible than the original version BA.1.

“The Ministry of Health informs that the case identified in Rio de Janeiro is not the first of the subvariant in the country. Two other cases of the BA.2 lineage of the ômicron variant were notified by the state of São Paulo”, said the ministry, through note.

According to studies, the variant has a greater ability to infect people already vaccinated against covid-19. Data on the new lineage are in the latest report by the Genomic Network, which brings together Fiocruz’s laboratories and performs genetic sequencing. BA.2 was found among 3,739 samples of the virus collected in the period between 14 and 27 January.

The Fiocruz document pointed out that the ômicron variant corresponded to 95.9% of the genomes sequenced in January 2022 in Brazil and was found in all regions of the country. In December, the rate was 39.4%.