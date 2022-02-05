Hesitant with Brazilian coaches, Corinthians board sees Odair Hellmann in different status

Corinthians is still looking for coaches and, unlike in other times, has opened the door to hiring foreigners and even treats the possibility as a priority. But what about Brazilians? The door is not closed at Parque São Jorge, but the list is restricted to a few names.

The report of my wheel found that one of the national names that are very pleasing to the leaders is that of Odair Hellmann, former commander of Internacional and Fluminense. At the moment, the 45-year-old is at Al Wasl, in Dubai, the same team as Ramiro in the United Arab Emirates.

This bond, by the way, would be the biggest obstacle to hiring him. In April last year, Odair Hellmann renewed his contract until the end of the 2022/2023 season. The coach, if sought after by Corinthians, would have to convince the Al Wasl leaders to release him without a termination penalty.

Odair Hellmann arrived in the United Arab Emirates in December 2020 after leaving Fluminense. At Al Wasl, he has 42 games, with 15 wins, 14 draws and 13 losses. At the moment, his team is in 9th place, 16 points behind the leader Al Ain.

Other Brazilians, even unemployed, do not arouse interest from Corinthians. These are the cases of Cuca, Mano Menezes and Renato Gaúcho. Names like Felipão and Luxemburgo are not even mentioned or speculated inside and outside Parque São Jorge.

Meanwhile, Corinthians will continue in command of Fernando Lázaro, chosen by the club to be the team’s interim coach. The alvinegro cast enters the field this Sunday, at 18:30, against Ituano, in Itu.

