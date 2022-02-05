Hi about to say goodbye; Cade’s decision may cause Oi to go bankrupt

The sale of Oi’s mobile telephony to Claro, Vivo and Tim is hanging by a thread, which could lead to Oi’s bankruptcy, generating billions in losses for numerous creditors, including public coffers.

In 2020, Oi – telephony giant that is in judicial recovery – auctioned off its mobile phone operation. In an apparently unusual way, the other companies that compete with it, and with each other (Vivo, Tim and Claro) formed a consortium to keep Oi’s estate in mobile telephony.

Such a union is most likely justified because they did not want a new player in the market. And that, as you can see, is far from looking like the formation of a cartel, or anything like that, if only because the three companies have multiple and competing interests, which evidently do not match.

The business, like everyone else in this area, depended and still depends on the approval of the competent regulatory bodies.

Analyzing the acquisition at first, Cade signaled its approval, with some conditions. In fact, last November, there was a favorable opinion from the General Superintendence of the agency, which is responsible for the initial investigation of mergers and acquisitions. The recommendation suggested measures to mitigate the effects of market concentration, such as sharing networks, renting radio frequency spectrum, roaming contracts and offering voice and data packages. Conditions beyond what was expected by the companies, but without compromising what was awarded.

Anatel, which is also responsible for verifying the case, last week gave its “ok” for the conclusion of the contract, also instituting some snags, as expected.

Cade’s final decision was scheduled for the 9th of February, almost in the throes of the analysis deadline, which takes place on the 15th. We were like this, when news comes out, here and there, that foreign interests would be working in the agency to include new requirements, which, in practice, can simply make the business unfeasible. And as everyone there understands the scratching well, it won’t be done haphazardly.

The argument to justify the “novelty” would be that the companies (Claro, Vivo and Tim) would be creating a “triopoly”. As can be seen, this is a neologism, as there is not even such an entry in the lexicon. And it doesn’t exist because it would be unthinkable to imagine that three giants, who compete with each other, with partners from different nations each, were conjoined.

By the way, popular wisdom has not coined the proverb for nothing, according to which, “one is little, two is good, three is too much“.

In this sense, it is not credible that there is a collusion, and the interest of the companies, without concealment, seems to be just to share the corpse of the former competitor, maintaining the dispute between them. Furthermore, the restrictions imposed by Anatel and those presented by CADE’s superintendence are more than sufficient to guarantee the maintenance of a good and healthy competitive order.

And, if that doesn’t happen, for any reason, there are instruments in positive law to curb a possible cartel, which is now nothing more than a mere inference, not to say an insult.

The fact is that if new restrictions are imposed, such as those announced, the billionaire investment made by telephone companies (R$ 16.5 billion) could become unfeasible, especially in view of the crisis that the country is going through, whose scenario is not looks to be very promising in this 2022.

And once the deal, the bankruptcy of Oi becomes imminent, with inestimable losses for financial institutions, workers, users and, above all, for the public coffers, since a good part of the credits belong to the State – that is, yours (reader), mine ( editor), our (society).

After all (pardon the pun), who cares about this bankruptcy?

Today, CADE is made up of six councilors and there are two vacant seats.

the president is Alexandre Cordeiro Macedo. THE case reporter Oi Mobile is the counselor Luis Henrique Bertolino Braido. The councilors also make up the body Lenisa Rodrigues Prado, Paula Farani de Azevedo Silveira, Sergio Costa Ravagnani and Luiz Augusto Azevedo de Almeida Hoffmann.

