Hospitalizations for covid fall again in the US; Tonga decrees lockdown after high – 02/04/2022

São Paulo – Hospitalizations for covid-19 fell again in the United States, with the seven-day average of patients with confirmed or suspected cases falling to around 130,000. According to the US Department of Health and Human Services, the number represents an 18% drop from the January 20 high.

Public health experts consulted by the Wall Street Journal say that while the Ômicron variant is the most contagious of covid-19 (which has increased the number of cases in the country), it is less likely to cause serious illness than previous variants.

Spain

In Spain, the use of masks outdoors will no longer be mandatory next week. The review of the measure takes place, according to the government, after the country reaches the peak of infections of the pandemic.

In a radio interview SER chainthe Spanish Minister of Health, Carolina Darias, recalled that the government had informed that the use of the mask in open places would last a “strictly necessary period of time”.

In December, Spain had returned to mandatory protective equipment due to the increase in cases caused by the omicron variant.

However, wearing a mask will continue to be mandatory in indoor public spaces, including public transport, in Spain.

Austria

Austria is on track to become the first country in Europe to require most adults to be vaccinated against Covid. The mandate, as informed by the APwill be for people aged 18 and over, and will go into effect on Saturday.

“The vaccine mandate will not immediately help us break the Omicron wave, but that was not the purpose of this law,” Health Minister Wolfgang Mueckstein said Thursday before the plan was passed in parliament. “The vaccine mandate should help protect us from the next waves and, above all, the next variants,” he said.

tonga

In Tonga – a Polynesian kingdom with more than 170 islands in the South Pacific -, after the natural disasters caused by the eruption of a volcano and the tsunami that followed, new cases of covid began to be recorded.

The increase is due to external deliveries of supplies needed to deal with the tragedy, the agency reports. Associated Press. To contain the increase in cases, the country decreed a lockdown.

South Korea

South Korea has also been facing a new wave of infections. In reaction, the government decided to extend the occupancy limit rules to enclosed spaces. In announcing the measure, Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum cited that the increase in cases was driven by the “inexorable” variant, in reference to the omicron.

Still according to Associated Press, indoor meetings will be limited to six people, while unvaccinated people will be required to eat or drink alone in restaurants and cafes. Indoor public meals are prohibited after 9 pm.