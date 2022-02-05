How many soldiers is the US sending to Europe and why?

Deployment of troops to Germany, Poland and Romania is intended to deter Russia from military action in Ukraine| Photo: US Military Command in Europe

Three hundred American soldiers in support of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), the Western military alliance, landed this Friday (4) in Germany, as part of a contingent of 2,000 soldiers that were on American soil and are being displaced to Europe, amid the crisis of the concentration of Russian troops on the border with Ukraine.

According to a statement from the US Military Command in Europe, the other 1,700 troops are expected to arrive in Poland over the weekend. “These moves are designed to respond to the current security environment and reinforce NATO’s eastern flank,” he said.

During the week, Defense Department spokesman John Kirby had also stated that the United States is redeploying 1,000 troops currently stationed in Germany to Romania.

In this case, it is “a hit squad and a cavalry unit that are designed to be deployed at short notice and move quickly once they are in place,” the spokesperson said, adding that these troops will be in addition to others. 900 US military personnel who are currently in Romania.

Of the 2,000 soldiers who were in the United States, most are members of the 82nd Air Division, which deployed an infantry combat team to Poland. The other part, which went to Germany, is a work team made up of members of the 18th Airborne Corps.

This group “is trained and equipped for a range of missions to counter aggression and reaffirm our commitment to our allies,” Kirby said, stressing that the missions are “temporary” and not permanent, and that these military will not participate in combat in Ukraine. – the intention is simply to dissuade Russia from a possible invasion of the neighboring country.

“They will ensure the robust defense of our NATO allies,” the spokesman said. “We want to make sure he (Russian President Vladimir Putin) knows that any move against NATO will trigger Article 5 and that we will commit to defending our allies, that’s what this is all about.”

Article 5 of the treaty establishes the principle of mutual defense, that is, any attack on one of the member countries is considered an attack on the entire alliance. This week, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg called Ukraine “an ally” but the country is not part of the alliance.

The relationship between Ukraine and NATO was precisely Moscow’s argument for moving more than 100,000 troops to the border, as Putin, who claims only self-defense, presses for the organization to permanently veto the neighboring country’s entry into the alliance. He also demands that NATO return to positions prior to 1997, when several former communist bloc countries began to join the organization.

The Pentagon recalled that, in addition to the forces being deployed, the United States has 8,500 troops in its territory on high alert, who are ready to be deployed, but who, at the moment, will not.

Russia rejects fake video claim to justify invasion

On Friday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov called the statements by US officials about the alleged preparation of a fake video to be used as a pretext for an attack on Ukraine as “absurd”.

“The absurd character of these reflections, which increase every day, is evident to any analyst with any knowledge”, he criticized, in an interview with Ren TV.

On Thursday (3), John Kirby had said that Russia “could produce a graphic propaganda video, with dead bodies and actors pretending to be people in mourning”, as a way of justifying an attack on Ukraine.

In this sense, “these weapons could be presented in such a way that it appeared that they had been supplied by the West to Ukraine”, added Kirby.

Russian Chancellery spokeswoman Maria Zakharova called on the West to stop supplying Ukraine with weapons, which she said would be preventing a peaceful solution to the conflict in the east of the former Soviet republic.

“We urge NATO countries to immediately stop instigating hysteria over the internal Ukrainian conflict and stop supplying military supplies to Kiev,” Zakharova told a news conference.