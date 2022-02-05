How to anticipate your withdrawal?

The FGTS (Fundo de Garantia do Tempo de Serviço) can only be withdrawn in cases provided for by law, such as, for example, dismissal without just cause. However, there is another possibility to anticipate the withdrawal of the Fund. This happens when the worker opts for the birthday loot.

The birthday withdrawal allows the worker, once a year, to withdraw part of the balance available in their FGTS accounts, in the month of their birthday.

When you join the modality, you can withdraw the amount within three months, from the date of release of the amounts. For example, those born in February have until April 29 of this year to withdraw their money.

Anticipation of the FGTS birthday withdrawal

It is a loan that allows the anticipation of the value of up to 3 installments of the FGTS Anniversary Loot to which the worker is entitled to withdraw annually in the month of his birthday.

To be entitled to the birthday loot, it is necessary for the worker to choose the method through the FGTS App, on the website fgts.caixa.gov.br, Caixa branches, Internet Banking Caixa, Mobile Banking Caixa App or the Caixa Tem App .

Who can buy the Anniversary Cash Advance?

According to Caixa Econômica Federal, every worker with a linked FGTS account, active or inactive, who has signed up to the birthday withdrawal method through one of the channels provided by the bank, has a Caixa account (savings or checking account) and does not have loan in arrears with the institution.

What are the advantages of taking out this FGTS Anniversary Saque Anticipation loan?

• Speed ​​and ease: immediate access to the resource, without waiting for the anniversary withdrawal date;

• One of the lowest interest rates in commercial credit products;

• Possibility of advancing up to 3 annual installments of FGTS birthday withdrawal;

• No monthly installment, so you don’t compromise your monthly budget with installment payments;

• The payment of the debt occurs with the value of your FGTS birthday withdrawal, on the date of the annual installment foreseen for the modality;

• There is no need for an endorsement or credit risk assessment.

How to Hire?

After the worker opts for the FGTS birthday withdrawal, he/she must:

Access your FGTS account through the FGTS APP or the FGTS website at Caixa;

Authorize Caixa to consult your FGTS>>Principal>>Authorize Banks>>Anniversary Withdrawal Loan>>Financial Institutions>>select CAIXA>> click on Confirm;

While you are on the FGTS APP or on the FGTS website at Caixa, you can check the values ​​of your birthday withdrawal;

Then, access the IBC – Internet Banking Caixa e Mobile or look for a Caixa Branch.

Through Internet Banking

Click on the Credit option, then go to the option to choose “Anniversary Loan Advance”, where two buttons will be available: “Simulate” and “Hire”.

Click on Simulate: the option will present the total amount of the loan, considering the balance for the day;

At the end of the simulation, confirm your registration data, check the rest of the information, enter your electronic password and confirm to complete the request.

After blocking the amount by the FGTS, the contract is confirmed, and the contracted amount is credited to the worker’s account on the next day.

Through the Caixa Tem App

Access the application with the CPF and access password

Click on the option “Borrowing Anniversary”, where the simulation will be presented according to the balance of the day.

Click on Hire to proceed to finalize or on change simulation to new values.

After the simulation, it reads and accepts the terms and conditions of the operation.

Enter the Caixa Tem password to complete the hiring process.

After blocking the amount by the FGTS, the contract is confirmed, and the contracted amount is credited to the customer’s account on the next day.

Can the value of the Antecipação Saque Aniversário loan be deposited into Caixa’s Digital Social Savings account?

According to the bank, no. To receive the advance credit for the birthday withdrawal, you will need to have a savings account or checking account.

Whoever joins the birthday loot is unable to withdraw the full balance of the FGTS in case of dismissal without just cause. Only entitled to a 40% rescission fine.

Anyone who migrates to the anniversary withdrawal and decides to return to the systematic withdrawal-withdrawal can request the change at any time. The change will take effect on the 1st day of the 25th month of the request.

Those who joined the birthday loot will be able to move their FGTS account in the following situations:

purchase of a home, serious illness, retirement, public calamity and others, except in cases where dismissal without just cause, termination due to mutual guilt or force majeure, termination by mutual agreement between the worker and employer, termination of the contract of fixed-term and temporary work, death of the individual employer, company bankruptcy or contract nullity and suspension of temporary work. In these cases, the worker is guaranteed the withdrawal of the termination fine, when due.