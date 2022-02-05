A lot of people think they don’t need to declare the sale of a car in the Income Tax, but be careful: this is not true. In the case of properties, such as real estate or cars, in addition to declaring them as an asset, you also need to be aware of the gains you have had in relation to the appreciation of this asset. Therefore, to understand how to make the declaration of the sale of a car in the Income Tax 2022, check it out below!

Income Tax: How to declare the sale of a car?

Firstly, it is worth mentioning that, by August 2021, used vehicle transactions exceeded 10 million units. This is the highest historical high since 2004, and indicates the great appreciation of this type of vehicle. So if you sold your car and made some profit from the sale, you may be charged tax.

If this is your situation, you need to inform that you disposed of the car and also who purchased it. To do so, simply leave the item “Situation on 12/31/2021” blank, and inform the sale in the “Discrimination” field along with the buyer’s CNPJ or CPF. For automobiles (code 21), it is also necessary to add the make, model, year of manufacture, license plate, date and method of acquisition, in addition to Renvam.

Finally, it is important to remember that the exemption limit in these cases is R$ 35 thousand. Thus, if there was a capital gain greater than that, income tax will be charged. And if the individual does not determine and collect the tax, the Federal Revenue may charge the IR with the legal additions. Important: even being exempt, the value of the capital gain whose sale is less than R$ 35 thousand must be declared.

Image: 89stocker / Shutterstock.com