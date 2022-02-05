Ibovespa rises 0.49% and has a fourth consecutive week of rise; know the trends from now

After oscillating between losses and gains for a good part of the session, the Ibovespa firmed itself in positive territory and ended the day higher. Thus, one of the main benchmarks of the Brazilian stock market has its fourth consecutive week of rise, with the support of foreign capital.

For Ariane Benedito, economist at CM Capital, investors should continue to bet on an “undervalued” stock market. “Technically, the 112,000 points have become a resistance and the stock market will only continue this rise after it breaks that level and stays above it,” he said.

The ground is already prepared for this. Today, the Ibovespa closed up 0.49%, at 112,244 points. The financial volume traded in the session was R$ 25.8 billion. In the week, the Ibovespa accumulated a moderate increase of 0.29%.

“Ibovespa has been standing out with the exchange [nas carteiras dos investidores] in growth [empresas em crescimento] by value companies, with commodities very strong, so it’s a very interesting cycle. if commodities remain strong, the index should remain strong”, Flávio Aragão, partner at 051 Capital

Vale (VALE3) and Petrobras (PETR3, PETR4), the most important stocks on the Ibovespa, are up more than 2%. Oil companies are benefiting from another surge in international oil prices, hovering around US$ 92.

After falling almost 5%, Locaweb (LWSA3) ended the day with the highest rise on the Ibovespa. PetroRio (PRIO3) and Cielo (CIEL3) were in second and third place, respectively rising 7.34% and 6.39%.

The three biggest drops were Eztec (EZTC3) (-6.41%), Ecorodovias (ECOR3), which lost 6.38% after the unexpected departure of its CEO, and Via (VIIA3) (-5.80%), again penalized with rising interest rates in the futures market.

The commercial dollar closed higher for the third consecutive session, rising 0.5%, to R$ 5.322 in the purchase and sale. In the week, however, the American currency accumulated losses of 1.27%.

Futures interest rose: DIF23, +0.08 pp, to 11.98%; DIF25, +0.22 pp, at 11.08%; DIF27, +0.27 pp, at 11.22%; DIF29, +0.29 pp, at 11.44%; and DIF31, +0.29 pp, at 11.51%.

In New York, most stocks closed higher, despite having reduced gains in the last hour of trading. The highlight was the Nasdaq, which partially recovered from the drop of almost 4% the day before, closing up 1.58%, at 14,098 points. The index was mainly driven by Amazon shares after the company reported strong fourth-quarter 2021 numbers.

The S&P 500 closed up 0.52% at 4,500 points; the Dow Jones closed down 0.06% to 35,089 points.

