ICU beds reach 100% of occupancy capacity this Friday

posted on 04/02/2022 08:58



(credit: Archive)

Even with the increase in the number of beds in the Intensive Care Units (ICU) the numbers referring to the occupancy rate remain high. On the morning of this Friday (4/2) the InfoSaúde portal registered the total occupation of vacancies in neonatal, pediatric and adult ICU beds.

The Federal District has 117 covid beds for the public network, 100 of which are occupied, 14 are awaiting release and three are blocked.

In the private health network, the last update, made Thursday (3/2), shows that the total number of beds is 139, with 112 occupied, 26 vacant and one blocked.

Also according to information from the InfoSaúde portal, 38 people are waiting for Covid ICU beds. The transmission rate of covid-19 reached 1.19, that is, a group of 100 people can infect another 119.

Until 5 pm this Thursday (3/2) the Federal District had the notification of 625,031 confirmed cases of covid, with 7,086 new cases compared to the previous day (2/2). Of the reported cases, 89.3% (558,048) have recovered and 1.8% (11,208) have died during the pandemic.