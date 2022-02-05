In an act in the Planalto, Bolsonaro and the minister sign an ordinance that officializes the readjustment of teachers | Politics

Questions and answers: Understand teacher readjustment

Understand teacher readjustment DF teachers salary will not be readjusted

During the act in Planalto, the Ministry of Education launched two public notices offering 168,000 places in undergraduate and graduate courses to train teachers in basic education.

Bolsonaro announced the 33.24% readjustment for teachers last week. The teacher salary floor law, enacted in 2008, establishes that the readjustment must be made annually, in the month of January.

The salary floor is set by the federal government, but basic education salaries are paid by city halls and state governments.

According to the Basic Education Secretariat of the Ministry of Education, more than 1.7 million teachers will benefit from the adjustment across the country.

Ana Flor: After pressure, the government decides to readjust the teaching floor by 33%

The g1 columnist Ana Flor reported that the definition of the percentage of the readjustment generated an arm wrestling between ministries and parliamentarians in the area of ​​education.

This is because Casa Civil, Ministry of Economy and Ministry of Education evaluated an increase of 7.5%, which would serve governors and mayors, but pressure from parliamentarians and the teaching profession made Bolsonaro opt for 33.24%.

The percentage followed the criteria of the old law of the Basic Education Development and Maintenance Fund (Fundeb), replaced by a new version approved at the end of 2020. According to the MEC, it was possible to maintain the rule after legal analysis of the subject.

During this Friday’s event, Bolsonaro claimed to have discussed with Milton Ribeiro about the percentage of readjustment that should be granted.

“It’s a way that we have a way to value 1.7 million elementary school teachers in Brazil, who are directly involved with 38 million students,” added Bolsonaro.

The percentage displeased the National Confederation of Municipalities (CNM), which issued a note in which it advised the mayors not to pay the amount.

The entity recommended the correction of the floor by the National Consumer Price Index (INPC) measured in the 12 months prior to the readjustment – ​​the same metric used in the correction of the general minimum wage. The index closed 2021 at 10.16%.