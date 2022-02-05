In diplomatic folly, Bolsonaro insists on untimely trip to Russia

Foreign policy was never a strong point of the Jair Bolsonaro government. Representative of the once powerful ideological wing, Ernesto Araújo, the first chancellor appointed by the President of the Republic, was proud of the international pariah status to which he had subjected Brazil. The president himself and his advisors also contributed to scratching the country’s image abroad, especially by adopting a denialist stance in relation to the deforestation of the Amazon and the pandemic of the new coronavirus. Worried about the wear and tear of his administration, the president even reduced the participation of radicals in his team and, at the request of congressional allies, changed the command of Itamaraty, replacing Ernesto Araújo with the discreet ambassador Carlos Alberto França. The exchange reduced the ribs of national diplomacy, but it was not able to stop all the government’s follies, and especially Bolsonaro’s. The most recent is the president’s intention to make an official visit in February to Russia, a country that threatens to invade Ukraine and is at war with the Western military alliance and the United States, Brazil’s second largest trading partner.

Known for distributing gratuitous rudeness to other world leaders, such as Frenchman Emmanuel Macron, Bolsonaro announced in December that he would travel to a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in order to increase trade relations between the two countries and the importation of fertilizers by Brazilian agribusiness. . “They have their shortcomings, we have them here too. We are going to deepen this relationship”, said the president at the time. “Such a trip is always unforgettable.” In fact, the tour, if maintained, has everything to become unforgettable, but because of its negative consequences for Brazil. Since last year, Russia has been moving troops to the border with Ukraine, a former Soviet Union territory that it threatens to invade. There are already more than 100,000 Russian soldiers in the region, who are carrying out military exercises with the aim of intimidating Ukraine and interrupting its negotiations to enter the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), the Western military alliance created after World War II. The regional tension has gained global scale because the Ukrainians have the promise of support from the United States, which earlier this week announced the deployment of 3,000 more troops to bases in Eastern Europe (read the article on pg. 50).

If the trip is maintained, Bolsonaro will voluntarily put himself in the middle of a dispute between two world giants. Worse, the president runs the risk of, by meeting with Putin, sending the message that Brazil aligns itself with Russia in the dispute. It’s not a good idea from any point of view, especially the economic one. The United States — which today is Brazil’s second main trading partner, considering exports and imports, while Russia ranks 16th (see the board) — have already conveyed to Itamaraty their discomfort with the possibility of Bolsonaro insisting on the agenda with Putin. “I don’t know in the history of diplomacy a trip as inopportune as this one”, says Rubens Ricupero, a career diplomat who has already held the positions of Brazilian ambassador to Washington and undersecretary-general of the United Nations (UN). According to Ricupero, the trip to Russia, if it takes place, will overcome any diplomatic folly already committed during the Bolsonaro administration. “Until then, mistakes only had repercussions in Brazil, there was no worldwide repercussion. Nobody paid attention to what Bolsonaro was doing or not doing with Argentina, in his statements about (the Chilean dictator Augusto) Pinochet or Venezuela. They went unnoticed. But not this trip. Given the gravity of the situation in Ukraine, no one will understand why he is going there right now.”

Continues after advertising

Despite his notorious aloofness on certain issues, Bolsonaro showed he was aware of the risks he and the country run. Last Monday, the president recalled in an interview that Brazil is peaceful and, in an attempt to build an imaginary cordon, said that he will not address the tension between Russia, Ukraine and NATO. “Obviously, if this issue comes up on the agenda, it will be for the Russian president, not for us. We want to increasingly integrate with the whole world in the commercial relationship and be able to collaborate, in whatever possible, for world peace.” When he assumed the presidency, Bolsonaro said that he would have the United States as his preferred partner. It is true that, at that time, Americans were ruled by Donald Trump, whom the ex-captain did everything he could to emulate. Times and justifications are different now. “We need fertilizers, as a large part of our phosphate reserves are in environmental preservation areas, which makes it impossible to use them, and we need to import them. And Brazil can do large fuel, oil and natural gas negotiations with Russia,” says deputy David Soares (DEM-SP), president of the Brazil-Russia Parliamentary Front and an ally of Bolsonaro.

The parliamentarian’s analysis fails to take into account that the trip does not have only a commercial aspect. Quite the opposite. Former ambassador Sergio Amaral highlights that Brazil and Russia have a long-standing relationship and are part of the BRICS, a group that also includes China, India and South Africa. In other situations, an official mission would be natural, but not in the midst of tension which can result in war. “Under these circumstances, it is difficult to avoid this visit being interpreted as a gesture of sympathy and even solidarity with Moscow”, says Amaral. Rubens Barbosa, a former ambassador to Washington and London, warns that Brazil may end up getting involved, albeit unintentionally, in a dispute that does not concern it: “The risk exists. Imagine that Bolsonaro is in Moscow, and Russia attacks Ukraine. The visit can be interpreted as support”. Barbosa recalls a basic rule: whenever possible, the country needs to keep equidistance from external disputes to protect its own interests.

At the beginning of the year, Brazil assumed a non-permanent seat on the UN Security Council. If the issue of troops on the border with Ukraine enters the agenda, the country will have to take a stand on the issue. This, in itself, leaves Brazil more exposed internationally. Bolsonaro’s trip will exacerbate this exposure, when the goal is precisely to reduce it. For now, the agenda is maintained and the allegation that the cancellation could be interpreted by the Russians as discourtesy and imply the hollowing out of bilateral agreements and transactions prevails in the presidential environment. “It is a trap for the external image of Bolsonaro, who was notable for his criticism of Joe Biden (President of the United States) and for a certain tone of confrontation with international organizations, but also a trap for his internal image. For the most radical group that supports the president, succumbing to the pressures of the Democratic president of the United States is a sign of weakness”, says Guilherme Casarões, professor at FGV and specialist in international relations.

In private conversations, government ministers and politicians claim that Bolsonaro should focus on the domestic agenda, considered essential for his re-election, and not cross the world to step on a banana peel on another continent. The president does not seem willing to change his mind. In his entourage, for the time being, there will be no vacancy for political ministers, but only for military ministers, such as Augusto Heleno and Braga Netto. Even in this the journey is strange.

Published in VEJA on February 9, 2022, issue nº 2775