Influencer gets half lip fill after having her account blocked

The influencer’s lip filling was half done – Photo: Reproduction / TikTok

Hareen Shah’s Lip Filler Left Half

She had her account blocked by the Justice of her country and learned about it during the procedure

The influencer is the target of investigation for money laundering

A Pakistani influencer experienced an unusual episode while undergoing a cosmetic procedure in the UK. She had a half-full lip filler done after her accounts were blocked.

The protagonist of the story was Hareem Shah, an influencer who has 6.5 million followers on TikTok. And it was through the platform that she reported what happened earlier this week.

Shah was undergoing the procedure at a British clinic when she received a call alerting her that her accounts had been frozen by Pakistani Justice.

The explanation for the blocking of the money was an action by the country’s Federal Investigation Agency, which put the influencer on the radar after a video posted by her in which she appeared with giant stacks of banknotes.

Not sure he could afford the cosmetic procedure, Shah alerted the clinic and had to leave the site with only a part of the lip done.

washing suspicion

The Pakistani woman is the subject of an investigation that began on the 12th. Pakistani Justice suspects that she is involved in a money laundering scheme.

Regarding the large amount withdrawn from her account for the trip to the UK, she explained that she preferred to use cash because “the (Pakistani) government did not increase the value of the currency as it had promised”.