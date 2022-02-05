Interest rates fall, awaiting Copom Por Estadão Content



© Reuters Interest rates fall, awaiting Copom



With the increase in the 10.75% assessed as consolidated and awaiting indications of what the Central Bank will do ahead, the interest rate market had another day of burning premiums and more restricted liquidity. Agents expect the communiqué to indicate that, from now on, the monetary authority will reduce the intensity of the hike. The contracts include a chance of an increase between 1.00 percentage points and 1.25 points in March and some residual ahead.

The Interbank Deposit contract for January 2023 dropped from 12.168% in yesterday’s adjustment to 12.13% (regular) and 12.125% (extended). January 2025 fell from 11.103% to 10.99% (regular) and 10.97% (extended). And January 2027 went from 11.102% to 10.98% (regular) and 10.95% (extended). In the case of the latter, it is the first time since January 3 that the adjustment rate has fallen below the 11% mark.

In terms of liquidity, the day had less business, as usual on the eve of . January 2023 handled 400,000 contracts, compared to more than 1 million last Wednesday; January 2025, 221 thousand contracts, compared to 335 thousand; and January 2027, 87 thousand contracts, compared to 154 thousand.

Interest rate market agents point out that, due to less movement, the intensity of the curve adjustments ends up being greater. This would explain, in part, the reduction in premiums at a faster pace today in some vertices.

In the case of the shorter ones, above all, the perception is that BC leaders will gradually put their foot on the brakes.

“The market is in doubt about the announcement to see what it will price. The perception is that perhaps the Copom should reduce the pace of growth, otherwise the damage to the economy would be very harmful”, observes the manager of the fixed income desk at CM Capital, Jefferson Lima. Lima believes that the BC will begin to reduce the pace of growth in March. CM works with a terminal Selic of 12.25%.

In Professor Alexandre Cabral’s model, the curve points to an increase of 108 basis points, that is, a 60% chance of an increase of 1 pp in March and 40%, of 1.25 pp. For May, the residual points to a Selic rate between 12% (45% chance) and 12.25% (55%). The level of 12.25% is practically unanimous in the bet for the turn of the year.

For tomorrow, in addition to paying attention to Copom signals, agents will also monitor the Treasury auction. NTN-Fs will be offered for 01/01/2029 and 01/01/2033, in addition to LTNs for 04/01/2023, 04/01/2024 and 07/01/2025.

The fiscal debate today, which tends to impact the long curve, ended up being sidelined in business. Earlier, reporter Lorenna Rodrigues found that the economic team is studying reducing the rates of the Tax on Industrialized Products (IPI) linearly by 15% to 30%.