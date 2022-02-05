IR 2022: How to declare Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies

Yadunandan Singh 2 hours ago Business Comments Off on IR 2022: How to declare Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies 8 Views

With the growing popularity of cryptocurrencies and the virtual world in investments, taxpayers who apply in Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), among other digital currencies or cryptoassets, may have doubts about the step-by-step process when filing an Income Tax return. 2022 income.

Informing digital assets in the declaration is a recent requirement by the Federal Revenue, which began in 2019, with Normative Instruction No. 1,888, and is still undergoing some changes. Last year, for example, new declaration-specific codes were created to target different types of cryptos.

Step by step to declare Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies

Capital gains obtained from trading cryptoassets or virtual currencies, such as Bitcoin, are taxed whenever total sales exceed BRL 35,000 per month. This profit is subject to the general capital gains rules. Therefore, the table is that of progressive annual taxation:

earningsTribute
Below BRL 5 million15%
Between BRL 5 million and BRL 10 million17.50%
Between BRL 10 million and BRL 30 million20%
Over BRL 30 million22.50%

Tax collection must be done by the last business day of the month following the transaction, through a Darf, using revenue code 4600.

Up to BRL 35,000, monthly sales of cryptocurrencies are exempt from Income Tax. But attention: the limit considers the set of cryptoassets or virtual currencies traded in Brazil or abroad, regardless of the name (Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Tether, among others), and also involves the exchange of cryptoassets, that is, without the necessary conversion to reais or other fiat currency. If the operations generate a capital gain above R$ 35 thousand in the month, the amount will be subject to taxation.

How far will cryptocurrencies go? What’s the best way to buy them? We have prepared a free class with step by step. Click here to watch and receive the InfoMoney Cryptocurrency Newsletter

Cryptocurrencies that have not been sold and are in the possession of the declarant are not taxed by the Federal Revenue, but must be entered in the Income Tax return. For this:

• Access the “Assets and Rights” tab and choose one of the available codes. They are as follows:

CodeDescriptionObligatorinessto declareExamples
81Bitcoin crypto asset – BTCIf the acquisition value is equal to or greater than BRL 1,000.00
82Other crypto-assets, such as digital currency (altcoins)If the acquisition value is equal to or greater than BRL 1,000.00Ether (ETH), Ripple (XRP), Bitcoin Cash (BCH), Tether (USDT), Litecoin (LTC), Brazilian Digital Token (BRZ), USD Coin (USDC), TUSD, Cardano (ADA), Binance USD (BUSD) ), between others
89Other crypto assets not considered cryptocurrencies (payment tokens)If the acquisition value is equal to or greater than BRL 1,000.00Chiliz (CHZ), Binance Coin (BNB), Chainlink (LINK), Precatório Tokens (MBPRK03), Consortium Tokens (MBCONS02), WiBZ (WBZ), PAX Gold (PAXG), among others

• Inform the acquisition value of the crypto-assets, not the current market value. In case of cryptocurrencies acquired through mining or staking (DeFi rewards), the taxpayer must inform zero acquisition value.

• In the “Discrimination” field, detail the type and quantity of the asset, in addition to the name and CNPJ of the company where it is in custody. In case of own custody, inform the model of digital wallet used (Ledger nano, Ledger X, Trezor, among others).

Invest in other assets? Click here to check out a complete guide on how to declare investments in Income Tax 2022!

About Yadunandan Singh

Born in 1992, Yadunandan approaches the world of video games thanks to two sacred monsters like Diablo and above all Sonic, strictly in the Sega Saturn version. Ranging between consoles and PCs, he is particularly fond of platform titles and RPGs, not disdaining all other genres and moving in the constant search for the perfect balance between narration and interactivity.

Check Also

Magalu x Via: what’s behind the lawsuit over keywords on Google

BRASÍLIA – Who has never done an internet search for a company’s product and saw …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved