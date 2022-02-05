Is Chamomile Tea Good for Heartburn? Discover the benefits of this miracle drink

Born and raised in the countryside of Minas Geras, I live in Montes Claros/MG. Graduated in Civil Engineering, I currently work as…

Today, February 4th, Casa & Agro, from the Tecnonotícias website, will show how the consumption of chamomile tea can fight heartburn and improve the functioning of the digestive system. In fact, no one deserves to suffer from the discomfort and burning of this disease. In addition, you will learn about the other benefits that this plant can bring to the health of the body.

THE chamomile tea, or Matricaria recutita, or common chamomile, can be prepared from the dried flowers of the plant or using sachets. Thus, there is no reason not to enjoy all the advantages and the delicious taste of this miraculous infusion. In addition, this drink can treat and prevent various diseases, including preventing some types of cancer.

Chamomile tea fights heartburn?

Chamomile tea can be a great alternative to combat the discomfort caused by heartburn. That’s because, the substances of this plant act in the body controlling acidity and accelerating the digestive process. Likewise, tea made from this herb has medicinal properties that can also:

Take care of heart health

Chamomile tea is rich in flavonoids. These compounds can prevent coronary heart disease and reduce the risk of heart attack. In addition, these substances can also help regulate blood pressure and fight bad cholesterol in the body.

Aid in the treatment of anxiety and depression

Recent studies have indicated that chamomile tea has properties that work as natural soothing. Therefore, this infusion can help treat anxiety disorder, stress, depression and hyperactivity. What’s more, this drink manages to relax the muscles and decrease the alertness of the mind.

Relieve menstrual cramps

This infusion has analgesic and anti-inflammatory properties. In this way, this drink can help relieve the pain of menstrual cramps. Furthermore, the compounds in chamomile tea also serve to improve mood and reduce the impacts of depressive symptoms.

Prevent some types of cancer

The regular consumption of chamomile tea can prevent the emergence of some types of cancer, due to the antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties of this drink. In fact, some studies indicate that this herb can inhibit the growth of tumors thanks to the presence of apigenin in its composition.

