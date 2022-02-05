Is it better to invest in fixed income or savings?

The Monetary Policy Committee (Copom) once again raised the basic interest rate (Selic), which is now at 10.75%. The change maintains the upward trend in fixed income investment options, which remain a good option in 2022.

Read more: Want to take your money out of savings? Check out 3 low risk investments that can pay off well

Most of the funds fixed income DI offers better returns than savings, with emphasis on those with administration fees of up to 2% per year.

“We are seeing very attractive premiums in the IPCA+ and in fixed rates, because we see inflation converging to the target in the next two years while bonds are paying premiums for an inflation that does not converge to the target so quickly”, says Paula Zogbi, investment analyst from Rico.

In the field of variable income, experts recommend companies linked to commodities and other more consolidated companies. Good options for those who want to stay away from volatility are papers from defensive sectors, such as electricity and pulp and paper.

Where to invest?

Short-term investments are indicated by TC’s fixed-line analyst, Jaqueline Benevides. According to her, the market forecast for the Selic in 2023 is to fall.

“If you take assets with very long terms, you may get a not-so-attractive Selic and get stuck in that role. Now, if you take this short term, when this bullish cycle ends, you can allocate yourself in a more strategic way”, he details.

DI and savings funds

DI fixed income funds have an advantage over savings, with performance up to 2.5% higher per year. In December, the yield of the traditional passbook became equal to 0.5% per month plus the TR, which is equivalent to approximately 6.17% per year plus the TR.

“We have many DI funds that invest in Selic Treasury and we don’t see inflation as high this year as in 2021. These funds should earn above inflation and savings”, recalls Ável’s investment advisor, Paulo Dutra.

CBD

Bank Certificates of Deposit (CDBs) issued by smaller banks have reduced risks and higher returns than government bonds. This type of application is covered by the Credit Guarantee Fund (FGC) up to the amount of R$ 250 thousand per CPF.

“If you know the issuer and its risk makes sense for your portfolio, it’s an option. They are paying more attractive rates. There are many CDBs from small and medium-sized banks paying rates of 120% and 130% of the CDI”, says Zogbi.

LCAs, LCIs, CRIs and CRAs

Fixed income has more other alternatives exempt from income tax: the Letters of Credit for Agribusiness (LCAs) and Real Estate (LCIs). They are also covered by the FGC, unlike the Certificates of Real Estate Receivables (CRIs) and Agricultural Receivables (CRAs), which must be analyzed according to the credit issuer.

REIF

The Real Estate Investment Fund (FII) are for investors who think long term. As a result, some of them are able to benefit from the rise in the Selic rate, as they have fixed income assets in their portfolio. The product is also tax-exempt.

“There is a class of assets that work like a fixed income, such as CRIs. When interest rates rise, naturally, the rate of any type of investment must follow and this also occurs in CRIs”, says the founding partner of Brio Investimentos, Rodolfo Senra.

stock Exchange

The high Selic generates a selling movement that has persisted since the second half of 2021. For analysts, there are still good examples of stocks priced below what they are worth, which can pay off a lot for those who like to take risks.

“We are at levels of cheap multiples. With a Selic of 10.75%, it’s a good time to reformulate a position and have an allocation on the stock exchange with good companies and with fundamentals, because they are priced below a market value”, evaluates Dutra.