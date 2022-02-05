Is it worth having a car subscription? – Economy

Who doesn’t want a new car from time to time, with all the ease in the world, without going through all the bureaucracy of licensing, licensing, hiring insurance? Undoubtedly, something very attractive. This occurs in the car subscription modality. This market has become of interest to car rental companies and automakers.

The modality differs from the short-term rental of used cars. In the subscription, the customer pays a fixed monthly fee for a zero vehicle, for terms ranging from 12 to 48 months, but there is a monthly mileage limitation. The customer has several options of brands, types, colors, franchises, etc. The longer the term, the lower the deductible of kilometers traveled and the cheaper the monthly fee. On behalf of the customer only the usage expenses, such as fuel, parking, tolls, cleaning, fines and insurance deductible.

As with any other type of service, there are pros and cons. In addition to considering the facilities, those who feel attracted should do the math to see if it pays off financially in their case. Financial calculations must compare the subscription service with the purchase of the vehicle in cash and financed. When purchasing in cash, one must consider the investment opportunity cost, expenses with IPVA, fees, documentation, insurance. In the financed purchase, we consider the same items, but exchanging the opportunity cost for the financial cost. Remembering that, in the purchase, financed or in cash, the resale value of the car at the end of the period must be considered.

I performed several simulations and compared them with those that can be found on the suppliers’ websites. In the simulations of the sites, the considered items are correct, but in some cases the costs are a little above the market and the depreciations, exaggerated – just search for prices of used cars on the internet. Obviously, the simulations found are always favorable to the signature, but with some cost corrections this is not confirmed. But, at this moment, with the rise in interest rates, the opportunity cost and the cost of financing are much higher, which ends up confirming that the subscription is more advantageous. In other words, the cost of money is so high that financing has become very expensive. If the person has money in the bank, it is worth signing the car and obtaining the profitability of the money applied. It should also be considered that the value of the subscription goes up.

Thus, you must do the math in each case, considering effective values ​​to be sure that you are opting for the most advantageous alternative.

* FINANCE PROFESSOR AT FGV-SP