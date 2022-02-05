Islamic State leader was preparing for a return of the ‘caliphate’ when he was caught by the US – International

WASHINGTON – Combatants captured from the Islamic State (IS) described him as a “ghost”, a mysterious and nearly invisible leader with little practical influence over his weakened terrorist organization. Rivals questioned his credentials and insulted him as a turncoat who denounced his comrades during a stint in a US military prison. United States.

But the head of the Islamic State, nicknamed Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurashi, was also known as a survivor, who faced various setbacks and defeats. In recent months, he had been planning a comeback, say US officials and terrorism experts. It would be a new moment for the violent self-declared Islamic caliphate that terrorized the region and, along with its affiliates, other parts of the world until its destruction three years ago.

Those plans ended abruptly in the early hours of Thursday, when a US special operations team attacked their safe house in northwest Syria. When commandos attacked the three-story building, A-lQurashi detonated a bomb that killed him and his family, including several children, US officials said.

“This horrible terrorist leader is no more,” President Joe Biden said in a statement announcing the successful operation.

Al-Qurashi was the second person to lead the Islamic State in its current composition. His death came almost identically to that of his predecessor, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, who also detonated a bomb after being surrounded by US commandos at a similar location in 2019, just a few kilometers away.

Like Baghdadi, Qurashi held the title of “caliph,” or leader, of the Islamic State, although the physical caliphate had been destroyed months before he took command.

His tenure as terrorist chief went entirely underground, as the Islamic State’s core area in Iraq and Syria was reduced to a scattering of underground cells that carried out occasional attacks on security forces and then retreated.

But more recently, the group appeared to be on the mend. Its network of regional affiliates in Africa has been steadily gaining strength, while its fighters in Iraq and Syria have begun to stage increasingly elaborate and ambitious attacks, including last month’s massive attack on Hasakah prison in northeastern Syria, where thousands of former militants were detained.

It is not known whether Qurashi personally directed the attack on Hasakah, but his death is, at the very least, a serious psychological setback as the terrorist group tried to regain its balance, counterterrorism officials and independent experts say.

“It’s certainly a blow to the mood that followed the Hasakah prison escape,” said Charles Lister, director of the Syria and Combating Terrorism and Extremism programs at the Middle East Institute, a Washington think tank. The big question, given the terrorist group’s decentralized state, is whether “the assassination of the leader is an overall strategic achievement for the US, not just a tactical coup.”

Although he had been in office for less than three years, Al-Qurashi had been preparing for the role of leader of the Islamic State for much of his adult life. Born in Iraq in 1976 as Amir Muhammad Sa’id Abd-al-Rahman al-Mawla, he joined the terrorist group around 2004, when it called itself Al-Qaeda in Iraq and waged a guerrilla war against US forces that occupied the country.

Before the US-led invasion, he lived in relative obscurity, the son of parents from a village near the northern Iraqi town of Tal Afar. His family background conferred at least one significant advantage: he claimed to be a member of a tribe said to be descended from the founder of Islam, Muhammad—a key qualification for a future “caliph” of the Islamic State.

Iraqi records show that Al-Qurashi – then known as Al-Mawla – attended Mosul University, majoring in Quranic studies. After a brief stint in the Iraqi Army, he returned to university to earn a master’s degree in Islamic studies, earning academic credentials that also served him as he later sought to climb leadership positions in the Islamic State.

He suffered a severe blow to his reputation after he was captured in 2008 and held in the US military prison known as Camp Bucca. According to military records and photos released years later, the future leader of the Islamic State was a scowling man known inside the prison as an informer.

In dozens of interrogation memos, he revealed names, addresses and personal details of rivals within the terrorist group, including the group’s then No. 2, Abu Qaswarah. The Moroccan-born Swede was killed weeks later in an attack by US troops.

“The detainee is providing a lot of information,” said one of the interrogation reports, published by the Counter-Terrorism Center, a Pentagon-funded academic institution at the US Military Academy. A terrorism expert who reviewed the documents described Al-Qurashi as “a songbird of unique talent and skill”.

Although precise details remain unclear, Al-Qurashi was released from prison sometime in 2009 after the Americans began transferring control of the detention facilities to the Iraqi government.

He returned to the terrorist group, and five years later, as Baghdadi led an Islamic State army to victories in Syria and northern Iraq, he held an important position as a religious adviser, organizing prayer services and delivering sermons and religious instructions.

Al-Qurashi was an adviser to Baghdadi when the group took control of Iraq’s second-largest city, Mosul, in 2014, and was part of the senior leadership as the Islamic State suffered a series of defeats at the hands of a US-led military coalition. . The campaign began in 2014 and continued until early 2019, with the crushing of the last stronghold near the city of Baghuz in Syria.

Reports of al-Qurashi’s past cooperation with his American captors continued to haunt him, even as he rose through the ranks. When Baghdadi’s death put Al-Qurashi in contention as a possible new leader, prominent commentators on pro-Islamic State social media sites criticized the choice, arguing that his past behavior was disqualifying.

However, for the Islamic State, also known as ISIS, Al-Qurashi seemed to mark fulfilling all the requirements of someone who could unify a defeated organization and provide symbolic, if not practical, leadership.

“ISIS sought to portray Abu Ibrahim as a descendant of the Prophet Muhammad,” said Bruce Riedel, a former CIA counterterrorism officer and author of Jordan and America, a book that details cooperation against terrorist groups that developed between Washington and one of the its closest allies in the Middle East (Jordan).

“This would increase the group’s legitimacy in the eyes of its followers. It would also strengthen its claim to be the true caliphate and descendants of the early Islamic states.”

However, Al-Qurashi was – as terrorism experts often observed – a “caliph without a caliphate”. Although the Islamic State commands a cadre of at least 10,000 fighters in Iraq and Syria, according to US military estimates, it struggled to regain its balance after Baghuz’s fall.

Meanwhile, Al-Qurashi, never a prominent leader, effectively disappeared from public view after his promotion. US officials said they believed he continued to direct operations and advise regional Islamic State affiliates. But he did so in secret, never showing himself publicly or even releasing videotaped messages to boost morale, as Baghdadi occasionally did.

A Middle Eastern intelligence official who closely follows the Islamic State said al-Qurashi simply lacked Baghdadi’s charisma. But he also seemed to prefer to keep a low profile, for operational and security reasons.

“(He) seems to have given the emirs of the different branches more responsibility and power to act without needing to constantly get his approval, the caliph,” said the intelligence official, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss intelligence matters. “That’s why IS managed to spread more widely in some areas, even though the ‘caliphate’ no longer exists.”

There was no immediate confirmation or comment on the killing of Al-Qurashi by the Islamic State, and no public suggestion about his possible replacement. Terrorism experts said it would likely be months before a new caliph is announced. Early speculation about Baghdadi’s possible successor in 2019 turned out to be inaccurate.

Meanwhile, in social media chat rooms frequented by Islamic State sympathizers, many reacted to the news with a shrug. Whatever Al-Qurashi’s contributions as a leader, his loss is ultimately of minor importance, some said.

“He has not appeared in the media in the same way as Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, but this also has to do with the current situation in Syria and Iraq,” a self-proclaimed Islamic State sympathizer said on an encrypted text messaging platform. “But even if the media isn’t reporting it as much, we are strong in the Sahel. We are still able to conduct operations in Syria and Iraq. And soon more operations will follow.”