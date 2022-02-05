Italy has first patient treated with Pfizer drug

The Instituto Lazzaro Spallanzani, in Rome, registered this Friday (4) the first patient infected with Covid-19 treated with the drug Paxlovid, an oral antiviral pill from the American pharmaceutical company Pfizer to fight the new coronavirus, from Italy.

This is a 54-year-old man, with cardiovascular disease and diagnosed with Covid-19, who has been asymptomatic for three days.

The drug is made up of an antiviral, Nirmatrelvir, and a potentiating drug, Ritonavir. Treatment consists of taking three pills in the morning and three in the evening for five days.

“The fight against Covid has taught us that the time factor is essential. The Spallanzani Institute has done well, starting immediately with recruitment for the administration of the new antiviral Paxlovid, an extra weapon that does not replace the vaccine”, said the Health adviser of the Lazio region, Alessio D’Amato.

According to D’Amato, “Lazio is among the regions that have the best performance in vaccine coverage, in the administration of monoclonal and antiviral antibodies”.

In a note, the Health adviser also explained that it is necessary to focus the treatment on the age group from 40 to 49 years, which is the most numerous among the unvaccinated.

According to the main study, Paxlovid was shown to be effective in reducing the risk of hospitalization and death by 88%, and is indicated for the treatment of adult patients with recent SARS-CoV-2 infection, with mild and moderate disease that do not need oxygen therapy and with clinical conditions that represent specific risk factors for the development of severe Covid”.

The contract with Pfizer provides for the supply of a total of 600,000 complete antiviral treatments throughout 2022, which will be progressively distributed across the regions – as soon as they become available – in accordance with the indications of the Ministry of Health and the Italian Medicines Agency ( aifa).